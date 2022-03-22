Trending
U.S. News
March 22, 2022 / 6:21 PM

Judge terminates Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship

By Daniel Uria
Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship was terminated Tuesday as a judge ruled the arrangement "is no longer needed or required." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A judge terminated the conservatives of former child actor Amanda Bynes on Tuesday after nearly nine years.

Bynes, 35, had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013, and Judge Roger L. Lund on Tuesday determined that the arrangement "is no longer needed or required" after she filed to end the conservatorship last month.

"She has done everything the court has asked," Lund said.

In a statement after the ruling, Bynes thanked her fans, lawyer and parents for their support in ending the conservatorship.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors -- including my fragrance line -- and look forward to sharing more when I can."

After the personal conservatorship was established in 2013, the conservatorship of Bynes' estate was terminated in 2017 after her assets were moved into a trust with her father named as a trustee, while her mother remained in control of her medical and personal affairs.

Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Byne's parents, said her mother and personal conservator, Lynn Bynes, is excited for the "next chapter" in their daughter's life after the conservatorship was terminated.

"She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years," Arminak said.

"Both mother and daughter I know are happy to restart a relationship that doesn't include this conservatorship and focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over."

Bynes has lived in a "structured community for women" since 2020, and her petition for termination of the conservatorship said she has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, managed her mental health and noted that her psychiatrist has asserted she has the "capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment."

Since filing to end the conservatorship Bynes has moved to take additional steps toward independence. including locating a rental in Los Angeles to move into with her fiance, Paul Michael.

Bynes also has been pursuing a bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, and has earned an associate degree cum laude in merchandise product development.

