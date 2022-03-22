Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
March 22, 2022 / 12:49 PM

AAA: 40% of Americans would consider taking cruise

By Simon Druker
1/2
AAA: 40% of Americans would consider taking cruise
More than 40 percent of people surveyed by AAA say they would consider vacationing aboard a cruise ship, according to the results of a survey released by the association Tuesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Over 40% of Americans say they would at least consider setting sail aboard a cruise ship in the future, according to new data released Tuesday by AAA.

A poll conducted by the association finds 41% of adults surveyed are considering a cruise.

Advertisement

That number is highest among millennials, where 52% say they are ready and willing to vacation aboard the moving travel destinations.

The guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cruise liners expired in January, making the cautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 voluntary.

RELATED Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence

"After the expiration of the Temporary Extension & Modification of the CSO, CDC intends to transition to a voluntary program, in coordination with cruise ship operators and other stakeholders, to assist the cruise ship industry to detect, mitigate, and control the spread of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships," the CDC wrote in its guideline at the time.

In December, the CDC recommended that people avoid travel by cruise ship amid increasing cases of COVID-19. It increased its health notice level for cruise ships to "Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19," its highest category. It said both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers should steer clear of cruise ships after several high-profile COVID-19 outbreaks at the time.

Advertisement

The U.S. government shutdown cruise ship travel at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.

RELATED Pfizer to distribute COVID-19 treatment pill to nearly 100 poorer nations

"The cruise industry has done an excellent job of prioritizing the health and safety of its guests while still creating a memorable onboard experience that makes cruising so special. This includes every major cruise line continuing to exceed CDC guidance, even though it is now voluntary," said AAA senior vice president Paula Twidale, in a statement on the company's website.

"As things continue to improve, travelers are eager to return to the high seas to unplug and relax with those they love most."

The association's survey found 58.3 million or 23% of Americans are considering a cruise within the next two years.

RELATED Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates

When it comes to safety, 43% of Americans who plan to cruise in the future are satisfied with the industry's overall response to the pandemic, according to AAA.

