Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2022 / 5:44 AM

Indiana Gov. Holcomb vetos bill to ban transgender student athletes from girls' sports

By Darryl Coote
Indiana Gov. Holcomb vetos bill to ban transgender student athletes from girls' sports
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed a bill to ban transgender student athletes from competing in girls' sports. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Indiana's Republican governor, Eric Holcomb, has vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports.

Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act No. 1041 on Monday, stating in a letter to lawmakers that he did so because it presumes "there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention."

Advertisement

"It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met," he wrote. "After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."

He also rejected the bill on the grounds that it is unclear about how it will be applied statewide to ensure all student athletes are treated the same and that two similar laws passed by other states have either been enjoined or prohibited by the court.

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children

The Republican-led law, which was passed by both chambers of the state's legislature, prohibits biologically male-born students from participating on an athletic team designated for girls, though it makes no such restriction for student athletes born as biological girls from competing in boy-designated competitions.

Several Republican-controlled states have sought to pass similar laws, arguing that having transgender athletes compete in girl-designated sports affords them an unfair advantage, which could impact athletic scholarships. Opponents of such legislation dispute this claim and say bills such as the one in Indiana are not only discriminatory but harm marginalized youth by denying them the opportunity to play with their peers.

Advertisement

"Gov. Holcomb did the right thing tonight in vetoing a bill that would only cause problems, not solve them, by targeting Indiana's transgender children and making them the targets of exclusion and discrimination in their own schools," Cathryn Oakley, the state legislative director and senior counsel for Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.

RELATED Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3

Holcomb's veto, however, could be overruled by a simply majority vote in both chambers.

RELATED Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests
March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police, accusing it of committing "serious human rights abuses" against demonstrators protesting October's military takeover of the country.
U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed visa restrictions against Chinese officials accused of being involved in "repressive acts" committed against ethnic and religious minority groups inside and outside of Beijing's border.
Biden says Russia has used hypersonic missile in Ukraine, Putin's 'back against the wall'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says Russia has used hypersonic missile in Ukraine, Putin's 'back against the wall'
March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says Russia has used hypersonic missiles in its war against Ukraine after Russian forces were slowed by stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
March 21 (UPI) -- Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a Boston bar, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old former Marine Daniel Martinez.
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced the United States has determined that the Myanmar military has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against its minority Rohingya population.
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
March 21 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in an early Monday incident along an interstate highway in Philadelphia, authorities said.
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas said Monday that the "Big L" Fire was under control at 20% containment after burning more than 11,000 acres.
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach, Fla., declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew Monday after a violent weekend in which five people were shot an injured during a spring break melee.
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
March 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration warned Monday that Russia is mulling plans to launch cyberattacks against U.S. businesses and urged those operating critical infrastructure to beef up their defenses.
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
March 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201 points Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish stance on inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes may be needed to control inflation
Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes may be needed to control inflation
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement