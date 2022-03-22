Indiana Gov. Holcomb vetos bill to ban transgender student athletes from girls' sports

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed a bill to ban transgender student athletes from competing in girls' sports. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Indiana's Republican governor, Eric Holcomb, has vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports. Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act No. 1041 on Monday, stating in a letter to lawmakers that he did so because it presumes "there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention." Advertisement

"It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met," he wrote. "After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."

He also rejected the bill on the grounds that it is unclear about how it will be applied statewide to ensure all student athletes are treated the same and that two similar laws passed by other states have either been enjoined or prohibited by the court.

The Republican-led law, which was passed by both chambers of the state's legislature, prohibits biologically male-born students from participating on an athletic team designated for girls, though it makes no such restriction for student athletes born as biological girls from competing in boy-designated competitions.

Several Republican-controlled states have sought to pass similar laws, arguing that having transgender athletes compete in girl-designated sports affords them an unfair advantage, which could impact athletic scholarships. Opponents of such legislation dispute this claim and say bills such as the one in Indiana are not only discriminatory but harm marginalized youth by denying them the opportunity to play with their peers.

"Gov. Holcomb did the right thing tonight in vetoing a bill that would only cause problems, not solve them, by targeting Indiana's transgender children and making them the targets of exclusion and discrimination in their own schools," Cathryn Oakley, the state legislative director and senior counsel for Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.

Holcomb's veto, however, could be overruled by a simply majority vote in both chambers.