March 22, 2022 / 3:00 PM

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

By Simon Druker
General Motors is recalling its 2010 to 2017 model year GMC Terrain SUVs over an issue with the headlights, which could be brighter than the maximum allowable level of brightness. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents show.

"A reflection caused by the headlamps' housing can project a narrow beam of light 80 degrees outboard and 45 degrees upward of each lamp's forward-center axis. When tested, the light emitted from this single point on each lamp may be brighter than the maximum," the documents filed by GM state.

"These reflections may cause glare or be distracting to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash."

In 2019, the auto manufacturer petitioned the NHTSA for an exemption from the notice and remedy provisions of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act for the condition for all affected vehicles.

On March 1, 2022, the NHTSA denied the petition and notified GM of its decision on March 1, 2022.

GM will now devise a remedy and will reimburse owners for repairs.

The recall could affect more than 700,000 vehicles.

GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2018 model year and newer use a different headlamp design and are not affected.

In July, GM issued a recall for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles made between 2017 and 2019 to replace defective lithium ion battery modules. In August, the company extended that recall to include the 2020 through 2022 model years.

BMW recalling more than 900,000 vehicles over fire risk Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia GM partners with PG&E, 'on the cusp' of turning EVs into power source

