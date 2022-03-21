2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident

March 21 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in an early Monday incident along an interstate highway in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Troopers Martin Mack III, 33, and Branden Sisca, 29, were struck and killed by a driver in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Lincoln Financial Field, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

The troopers were at the scene after receiving reports of a man walking on the expressway. As they were attempting to put the unidentified pedestrian into the back of their cruiser, a female suspect driving past the scene fatally struck all three just before 1:00 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

"Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia," said PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick. "We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff to honor Troopers Mack and Sisca.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving," he said. "This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks -- and sacrifices -- our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served."

The female driver was traveling at a "high rate of speed," State Police Capt. James Kemm told reporters at a briefing, adding that the impact was so great the troopers were thrown into the northbound lanes of the expressway.

When backup officers arrived, they found witnesses attempting to administer CPR to the fallen troopers, Kemm said.

Police are conducting an active DUI-related investigation.

District Attorney Larry Krasner told the Philadelphia Inquirer prosecutors have not yet decided on criminal charges but noted that a "young driver is potentially facing extremely serious consequences."