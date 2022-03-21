Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2022 / 7:39 AM

U.S. expected to designate killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
U.S. expected to designate killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
Rohingya people are seen near a makeshift house in Maungdaw, Rakhine State in western Myanmar. According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar since the army launched a military offensive in August 2017. File Photo by Nyunt Win/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Monday that the United States has determined that the Myanmar military has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against its minority Rohingya population for the last five years.

CNN, NPR and The New York Times reported that sources said the announcement will be part of comments Blinken will make early Monday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

The State Department said in a statement that Blinken will visit to the museum and "deliver remarks" on Myanmar.

Experts have long called on the U.S. government to make the designation to put more pressure on Myanmar's military government, which overthrew the civilian regime a year ago in a coup. The junta government is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands.

Camps for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are seen in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on February 12, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since the beginning of what many call a genocide began in 2017. File Photo by Abir Abdullah/EPA-EFE
RELATED EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights

Violence against Rohingya in Myanmar has forced more than a million to flee to other countries, mostly Bangladesh, where many are now living in the world's largest refugee camp, Kutupalong.

Advertisement

Persecution against Myanmar's Rohingya population goes back as far as the 1970s, mostly committed by the Myanmar government and Buddhist nationalists in the country. Almost 90% of Myanmar's population are Buddhist and only about 4% are Muslim, which is the primary factor behind the religious persecution.

"The U.S. genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step," Daniel Sullivan, Refugees International deputy director for Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, said in a statement. "It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very today.

RELATED U.N.: Myanmar's junta engaged in systematic human rights violations

"The United States must now use the momentum of this genocide determination to spur concrete actions."

"I'll never forget the painful stories I heard in 2017 from members of the Rohingya community in Burma and Bangladesh -- stories of violence and crimes against humanity," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said in a tweet.

"Good to see the [administration] take this overdue step to hold this brutal regime accountable, which I've pushed for years."

RELATED Top U.N. court resumes Myanmar-Rohingya genocide case amid representation dispute

In a 2018 State Department report, U.S. officials said that military actions in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State against the Muslim population was "extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared toward both terrorizing the population and driving out the Rohingya residents."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Senate confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 21 (UPI) -- Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's selection to serve on the Supreme Court, will begin on Monday.
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to speak with President Andrzej Duda, as Warsaw and Washington have differed on their approaches to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. identifies Marines killed during training flight in Norway
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. identifies Marines killed during training flight in Norway
March 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday identified the four Marines who were killed Friday during a training flight in Norway.
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
March 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another 27 were injured in a shooting that erupted at a car show in southeastern Arkansas, police said Sunday.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
March 20 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the nation's highest court said Sunday.
Temperature swings to mark 1st week of spring in Northeast
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Temperature swings to mark 1st week of spring in Northeast
March 20 (UPI) -- Sunday marks the beginning of spring but chilly temperatures are still forecast for the coming days in the northeast.
Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized.
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
March 19 (UPI) -- The Kenosha Unified School District released video footage of the fight at a Wisconsin middle school that led to a school security guard's resignation after he allegedly knelt on a student's neck.
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
March 19 (UPI) -- A drawbridge operator in Florida has been arrested after an elderly woman who was walking her bike across the bridge fell to her death when the bridge was raised.
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
U.S. News // 1 day ago
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
March 19 (UPI) -- South Carolina is now able to execute inmates on death row via firing squad, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement