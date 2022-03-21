Trending
Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes may be needed to control inflation

By Don Jacobson
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates could be hiked by more than 25 basis points in the future to control inflation. File Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell vowed Monday to implement aggressive policy moves to tackle "much too high" inflation, including higher interest rate hikes, if necessary.

Powell, speaking at the National Association for Business Economics conference in Washington, D.C., said the need to restore price stability is "obvious" amid a surge of inflation that has reached its highest level in 40 years.

The current picture, he said, "is plain to see: The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high.

"There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability. We are committed to restoring price stability while preserving a strong labor market."

RELATED Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike

The U.S. central bank last week voted to increase short-term interest rates for the first time since 2018 as a means to fight rising inflation that's being worsened by high gas prices and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved a quarter-point rate hike, but Powell reiterated Monday that even stiffer hikes will come, if needed.

"We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability," he said. "In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so.

RELATED Rising inflation pushes Federal Reserve to hike interest rates for 1st time since 2018

"And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well."

The Fed indicated last week that there will be several more rate hikes and it expects inflation to be at 4.3% by the end of 2022.

In his speech Monday, Powell that admitted the Fed and many economists "widely underestimated" inflationary pressures caused by supply disruptions during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher

The lifting of pandemic lockdowns triggered a surge in demand, but supply chain bottlenecks led to a sharp rise in the cost of goods, especially among motor vehicles. Auto production, he noted, "remains below pre-pandemic levels, and an expected sharp decline in prices has been repeatedly postponed."

The war in Ukraine, Powell said, is "likely to restrain economic activity abroad and further disrupt supply chains, which would create spillovers to the U.S. economy," although its overall impact remains "highly uncertain and depend on events yet to come."

