Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2022 / 5:12 PM

Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201 points  Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish stance on inflation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed with slight losses Monday in a volatile day of trading spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressing concern about inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.043% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.4%.

Advertisement

Powell pledged to take strong action against inflation which he said "is much too high" despite a "very strong" labor market, in prepared remarks to the National Association for Business Economics.

"We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability," Powell said. "In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so.

RELATED Facebook, Instagram banned in Russia under 'extremism' law

"And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that, as well."

After Powell's comments, the 10-year treasury yield rose 16.7 basis points to 2.3150%, its largest gain since March 2020.

"As the Fed progresses down this path of both hiking rates and shrinking their balance sheet, there will be no such thing as a soft landing," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group wrote in a note.

Advertisement
RELATED Berkshire Hathaway to buy insurance company Alleghany for more than $11 billion

"The only question is how much of an economic slowdown are they willing to tolerate to quell consumer price inflation at the same time asset price inflation deflates along with balance sheet shrinkage."

Facebook parent, Meta, dropped 2.31%, and Microsoft slid 0.42% as tech stocks declined in response to rising yields.

Boeing stock fell 3.59%, after one of its 737 aircraft carrying more than 130 people crashed in China.

RELATED Shanghai Disney Resort closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Conversely, oil prices saw gains Monday as West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark rose more than 6% to above $112 per barrel at session highs, and Brent crude, the international standard, climbed to more than $116 per barrel.

Marathon Oil gained 8.54% and Occidental Petroleum rose 8.45%.

Latest Headlines

Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
March 21 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's selection to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, thanked her family Monday in an opening statement on the first day of her confirmation hearing.
Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments about whether lawmakers should be able to help defend the state of North Carolina in a case rooted around a lawsuit over the state's voting rights law.
Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait set to fetch $200M at auction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait set to fetch $200M at auction
March 21 (UPI) -- Christie's announced Monday it will place one of Andy Warhol's iconic portraits of Marilyn Monroe under the gavel in what will likely be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to ever sell at auction.
Kamala Harris tours Louisiana library, promotes Internet access program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris tours Louisiana library, promotes Internet access program
March 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Louisiana Monday to promote efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to provide high-speed broadband Internet to rural and low-income American communities.
Chevron doesn't expect strike at California refinery to affect production
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chevron doesn't expect strike at California refinery to affect production
March 21 (UPI) -- Chevron Corp. said that its refinery in Richmond, Calif., will remain open after more than 500 workers there went on strike Monday.
Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes may be needed to control inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed chief Jerome Powell says more rate hikes may be needed to control inflation
March 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell vowed Monday to implement aggressive policy moves to tackle "much too high" inflation, including higher interest rate hikes, if necessary.
Kamala Harris names Phillip Gordon as national security adviser
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris names Phillip Gordon as national security adviser
March 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Monday she elevated deputy national security adviser Phillip Gordon, replacing her current adviser Nancy McEldowney.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not present for oral arguments Monday, after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms Friday, the court said.
Minneapolis teachers strike reaches 14th day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Minneapolis teachers strike reaches 14th day
March 21 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis educators strike reached its 14th day Monday with the school district making what it called its "final offer" to education support professionals.
SEC expected to introduce climate disclosure rules
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SEC expected to introduce climate disclosure rules
March 21 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a proposal Monday that would require publicly traded companies to release information about their impact on the climate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement