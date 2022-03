Roseville, California firefighter Kirk Steven monitors the fire line near Meyers on August 31, 2021. An Oklahoma wildfire took the life of one firefighter Sunday. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- One Oklahoma firefighter died while battling a wildfire in Comanche County southwest of Oklahoma City on Sunday, officials said. The firefighter, whose name has not been released by authorities, died while crews fought the blaze at NE King Road and Lake Ellsworth. Advertisement

No details were given. Authorities called the incident an "ongoing situation" late Sunday, according to the ComancheCounty/Lawton Emergency Management.

Comanche County authorities had evacuated the West Lake Ellsworth area but then canceled it later Sunday. The blaze Sunday was part of an unusual string of grassfires and wildfires across Comanche County, fought by volunteer firefighters.