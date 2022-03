Vice President Kamala Harris waves after swearing-in Shalanda Young as director for Office of Management and Budget on March 17. She named Phillip Gordon as her new national security adviser on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Monday she elevated deputy national security adviser Phillip Gordon, replacing her current adviser Nancy McEldowney. McEldowney, a former diplomat, had been Harris's national security adviser since taking office. Harris has taken on an international profile in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, traveling to Poland and Romania. Advertisement

McEldowney was called a "close and trusted advisor," to Harris as well as a "valued member of this administration's national security team," according to The Hill newspaper.

McEldowney had served as director of the Foreign Service Institute and as ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria. She had also served as director of European Affairs on the White House National Security Staff under President Bill Clinton.

Gordon has served as Harris' deputy national security adviser through her stint as vice president. He previously held positions in the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Before that, Gordon served as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs and director for European affairs at the National Security Council.