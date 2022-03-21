Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2022 / 11:37 PM

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

By Daniel Uria
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a Boston bar, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old former Marine Daniel Martinez. Screen capture/WCVB/YouTube

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.

Advertisement

Police said Larrama was identified through an investigation conducted by the Police Homicide Unit and surrendered himself to Boston Police.

Larrama was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon and was scheduled to return to court April 28 for a probable cause hearing. He is currently being held without bail.

RELATED 1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show

Prosecutors said Boston Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing at 6:53 p.m. on Saturday where they found Martinez, an Illinois veteran who was visiting Boston for St. Patrick's Day, "bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest."

Martinez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso said in court Monday that video surveillance footage from the area showed Martinez and Larrama talking to each other as Martinez and a friend were waiting in line outside the bar.

Advertisement
RELATED 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident

Investigators learned that Larrama denied Martinez and his friend entry to the bar at which point they "walked away and were subsequently pursued by Larrama," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that video showed an altercation ensued in which "Larrama's head was hit with an aluminum beer bottle" and then Larrama was seen "striking the victim in the chest."

Video also showed Larrama returning to the bar after the altercation, where he could be seen "washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt, and turning his shirt inside out" before leaving through the back exit.

Martinez served in the Marines from September 2017 through September 2021 and attained the rank of sergeant.

"He was so adventurous. He was fearless. He was so courageous," Martinez's mother, Apolonia Martinez, said. "He didn't fear going into the Marines. He didn't care if he was dangerous or if he was going to be uncomfortable or hungry or tired, or all the things that Marines and other military branches have to go through. He was honorable. He just wanted to make a difference."

Latest Headlines

Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine as its military becomes stalled against Kyiv's resistance.
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced the United States has determined that the Myanmar military has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against its minority Rohingya population.
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
March 21 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in an early Monday incident along an interstate highway in Philadelphia, authorities said.
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas said Monday that the "Big L" Fire was under control at 20% containment after burning more than 11,000 acres.
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach, Fla., declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew Monday after a violent weekend in which five people were shot an injured during a spring break melee.
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
March 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration warned Monday that Russia is mulling plans to launch cyberattacks against U.S. businesses and urged those operating critical infrastructure to beef up their defenses.
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
March 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201 points Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish stance on inflation.
Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
March 21 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's selection to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, thanked her family Monday in an opening statement on the first day of her confirmation hearing.
Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments about whether lawmakers should be able to help defend the state of North Carolina in a case rooted around a lawsuit over the state's voting rights law.
Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait set to fetch $200M at auction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait set to fetch $200M at auction
March 21 (UPI) -- Christie's announced Monday it will place one of Andy Warhol's iconic portraits of Marilyn Monroe under the gavel in what will likely be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to ever sell at auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement