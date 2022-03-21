Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a Boston bar, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old former Marine Daniel Martinez. Screen capture/WCVB/YouTube

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday. Advertisement

Police said Larrama was identified through an investigation conducted by the Police Homicide Unit and surrendered himself to Boston Police.

Larrama was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon and was scheduled to return to court April 28 for a probable cause hearing. He is currently being held without bail.

Prosecutors said Boston Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing at 6:53 p.m. on Saturday where they found Martinez, an Illinois veteran who was visiting Boston for St. Patrick's Day, "bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest."

Martinez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso said in court Monday that video surveillance footage from the area showed Martinez and Larrama talking to each other as Martinez and a friend were waiting in line outside the bar.

Advertisement

Investigators learned that Larrama denied Martinez and his friend entry to the bar at which point they "walked away and were subsequently pursued by Larrama," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that video showed an altercation ensued in which "Larrama's head was hit with an aluminum beer bottle" and then Larrama was seen "striking the victim in the chest."

Video also showed Larrama returning to the bar after the altercation, where he could be seen "washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt, and turning his shirt inside out" before leaving through the back exit.

Martinez served in the Marines from September 2017 through September 2021 and attained the rank of sergeant.

"He was so adventurous. He was fearless. He was so courageous," Martinez's mother, Apolonia Martinez, said. "He didn't fear going into the Marines. He didn't care if he was dangerous or if he was going to be uncomfortable or hungry or tired, or all the things that Marines and other military branches have to go through. He was honorable. He just wanted to make a difference."