Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2022 / 2:39 PM

Temperature swings to mark 1st week of spring in Northeast

By Renee Duff, Accuweather.com
1/5
Temperature swings to mark 1st week of spring in Northeast
Content creator Ashley Tran enjoys the views of a spring equinox sunrise at Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards in New York City on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) --

Although spring has officially begun, AccuWeather meteorologists say the flip of the calendar will fail to translate to an extended stretch of mild weather for some of the Northeastern states, with a see-saw temperature pattern forecast into the end of March.

Advertisement

The new season officially sprung on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. EDT, but not all residents of the Northeast were feeling spring warmth. Clouds and rain showers were holding temperatures in the 40s F across the interior to close out the weekend, with breezy conditions pushing AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures into the 30s at times. Just the day before, highs were in the 60s and 70s.

Forecasters expect a few more days with a similar chill in the air into the end of the month, sandwiched between milder, more seasonable days.

RELATED SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites after weather delays

The first days of the week are forecast to be on the milder side with high temperatures near- to above-normal levels on Monday and Tuesday. A breeze across upstate New York and New England can make it feel cooler than the thermometer reading both of these days.

Advertisement

During the latter part of March, average temperatures range from the upper 30s and lower 40s in northern New England to the lower to middle 60s across the Chesapeake Bay region.

Much of the region will be dry for Monday and Tuesday, though forecasters say there will be a narrow strip of rain showers riding along the Pennsylvania-New York border during Monday night.

RELATED Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties

"Some high-elevation spots may even experience a few wet snowflakes mixing in," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The next opportunity for more significant precipitation, as well as much cooler air, will arrive at the middle of the week.

"On Wednesday, attention will then shift to an approaching storm from the west," Buckingham said.

RELATED Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast

This is the same storm that is on track to unleash a significant outbreak of severe weather across the South, as well as snow in the Rockies and High Plains.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Wednesday could turn out to be a downright raw day due to the combination of rain and temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s across the Northeast. A wind off of the cool Atlantic Ocean will contribute to the damp and bleak conditions.

Advertisement

"If cold enough air can get wedged into place across the Poconos and Catskills, it is possible for precipitation to start as a bit of a wintry mix," Buckingham said.

If any wintry precipitation occurs, it is likely to be brief with a majority of the region's travelers facing wet roadways with reduced visibility from blowing spray. Upstate New York and northern New England are the most likely areas to face snow and/or a wintry mix for the storm's duration and slippery travel concerns from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Airline travelers from Washington, D.C., to New York City could face delays due to a low-cloud ceiling and the wet conditions.

Farther to the south from near the Delmarva Peninsula to the Carolinas and into the Florida Panhandle, severe weather could be a potential at midweek. It is in this corridor that the sun can break out for a few hours, heat up the atmosphere and create conditions conducive for feisty thunderstorms.

Behind the storm, forecasters say there will be another burst of mild air sweeping through the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, with the weather pattern heading into the final days of March likely to continue the up-and-down temperature trend across the region.

Advertisement

Another storm system could dive down from Canada by next weekend, which may keep the chance for a few showers and cool conditions in place across the Northeast, according to Buckingham.

Depending on the magnitude of the cool air plunging southward, forecasters say there could even be some snowflakes flying in the air for the last weekend of March.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
March 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and 24 others were injured in a shooting at a car show in Arkansas, police said Sunday.
Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized.
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
March 19 (UPI) -- The Kenosha Unified School District released video footage of the fight at a Wisconsin middle school that led to a school security guard's resignation after he allegedly knelt on a student's neck.
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
March 19 (UPI) -- A drawbridge operator in Florida has been arrested after an elderly woman who was walking her bike across the bridge fell to her death when the bridge was raised.
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
March 19 (UPI) -- South Carolina is now able to execute inmates on death row via firing squad, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Friday.
Kentucky judge says Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' rights
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kentucky judge says Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' rights
March 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that Kim Davis violated two same-sex couples' constitutional rights when she served as a Rowan County clerk years ago.
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
March 19 (UPI) -- The three main credit bureaus in the United States have announced new medical debt reporting measures that are expected to remove nearly 70% of medical collections from consumer credit reports.
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
March 19 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration over wildfire activity in 11 counties.
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible.
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement