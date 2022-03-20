Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2022 / 12:10 PM

1 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show

By Daniel Uria

March 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and 24 others were injured in a shooting at a car show in southeastern Arkansas, police said Sunday.

"One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 p.m. yesterday," Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told USA Today that some of the injured victims, which included an unknown number of young children, were taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place at a car show in Dumas, Ark., known as "NeighborHOOD PicNIC," NBC News reported. Dumas isabout 87 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The events' organizers, a nonprofit called the Hoodnic Foundation, said they were "heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight's car show."

Wallace McGehee, the group's director said he saw the shooting begin and worked to move children to safety.

"Getting down, trying to get kids out the way, that was the main issue for all of us," he said.

The event, which includes a parade and other activities each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, is in its 16th year.

Advertisement

"We apologize for all of this ... This has never happened with us at our event ever," McGehee said. "For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy."

Read More

Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen Congress, families mark 1-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

Latest Headlines

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar
March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized.
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest
March 19 (UPI) -- The Kenosha Unified School District released video footage of the fight at a Wisconsin middle school that led to a school security guard's resignation after he allegedly knelt on a student's neck.
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
March 19 (UPI) -- A drawbridge operator in Florida has been arrested after an elderly woman who was walking her bike across the bridge fell to her death when the bridge was raised.
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad
March 19 (UPI) -- South Carolina is now able to execute inmates on death row via firing squad, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Friday.
Kentucky judge says Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' rights
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Kentucky judge says Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' rights
March 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that Kim Davis violated two same-sex couples' constitutional rights when she served as a Rowan County clerk years ago.
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
March 19 (UPI) -- The three main credit bureaus in the United States have announced new medical debt reporting measures that are expected to remove nearly 70% of medical collections from consumer credit reports.
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
March 19 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration over wildfire activity in 11 counties.
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible.
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
March 18 (UPI) -- Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush together visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday in a bipartisan show of support for the country amid the Russian invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement