Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM

Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast

By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
The heftier severe risk will be located farther north, where AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a sharp eye on some of the most populated cities in the United States, including New York City and Philadelphia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible.

After driving tornadoes through parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, as well as the South on Friday, a potent storm is forecast to trigger severe weather in the eastern United States as well.

Advertisement

"Saturday will likely be an active day weather-wise, as we will be monitoring the threat of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

There will be two areas of potentially severe weather across the East, with coastal cities like Savannah, Ga.; Myrtle Beach and Charleston, S.C.; and Wilmington, N.C., among those in the southern portion of severe. This Southeast section is forecast to have only locally severe storms, though any thunderstorm that blows through could produce a brief downpour and cause travel disruptions, and the other is the risk of an isolated tornado or two from Florida to southern Maryland and Delaware.

Advertisement
RELATED SpaceX delays late night Starlink launch for weather

The heftier severe risk will be located farther north, where AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a sharp eye on some of the most populated cities in the United States, including New York City and Philadelphia.

"With sufficiently mild and humid air in place combined with severe-worthy dynamics high in the atmosphere, AccuWeather meteorologists do expect thunderstorms to turn severe," added Buckingham.

Hail, isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours producing reduced visibility are anticipated with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 75 mph. Those traveling along major interstates like 76, 80, 81, 90 and 95 should prepare for delays from sudden bursts of severe weather. Motorists are recommended not to travel through flooded roadways and slow down and pull over if severe weather hits.

RELATED Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

"We expect thunderstorm initiation to occur between 2 and 4 p.m. in central Pennsylvania and into upstate New York," said Buckingham.

Those from State College, Pa., to Syracuse, N.Y., can expect the thunderstorms to arrive in the afternoon, with areas farther east waiting a bit longer for their severe weather.

"Storms should continue to advance eastward into the early evening hours, bringing along a threat for gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado into places like Binghamton, N.Y., Scranton and Allentown, Pa., and perhaps farther south and east into Philadelphia and New Jersey," Buckingham said.

Advertisement
RELATED Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees

This severe weather will arrive accompanied by a larger storm that has been producing snow in the Plains and Great Lakes, as well as severe weather across the Ohio Valley and South.

"The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," explained Buckingham.

After the severe storms move out Saturday night, Sunday is looking to be generally cooler and breezy. After temperatures rose into the 70s in most places across the Northeast on Friday, forecast highs in the 40s and 50s might bring a shiver despite being around average.

While there can be some showers mixing with snow in the interior Northeast, elsewhere across the Atlantic Coast is expected to be much drier as eyes turn to the next huge storm bringing potentially devastating severe weather to the South early in the traditional workweek.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
March 18 (UPI) -- Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush together visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday in a bipartisan show of support for the country amid the Russian invasion.
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
March 18 (UPI) -- A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge on Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
March 18 (UPI) -- A complex of wildfires in central West Texas has killed a sheriff's deputy attempting to assist an elderly citizen reach safety from the blaze, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver has been called a hero after she steered her bus to a police station with an active shooter onboard.
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced.
Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday praised the government spending bill Congress passed this week for creating an agency focused on breakthroughs in biomedicine.
Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020
March 18 (UPI) -- The three major stock market indexes in the United States ended the week Friday with the biggest gains since November 2020.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
March 18 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will no longer be headed to space aboard the next Blue Origin flight, the company has announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement