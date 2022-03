Police respond to a shooting at Showtime Bar and Lounge in Queens, N.Y., early Saturday. Two off-duty corrections employees were hit but are expected to recover. Screenshot courtesy of CBS 2 New York.

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover. Advertisement

Authorities believe the victims were random, CBS 2 New York reports. The suspect, a disgruntled patron, was reportedly thrown out of Showtime Bar and Lounge around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and started to shoot into the bar.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Security footage shows him fleeing the scene in a white Nissan four-door sedan.

The two victims were reportedly attending a party at the bar. In a statement reported by Fox 5 New York, Corrections Officer Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said it appears that neither officer was an intended target.

"We pray for their speedy recoveries and ask the public to assist the NYPD with this ongoing investigation," Boscio said.

NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their confidential hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (for English) or 1-888-577-4782 (for Spanish).