March 19, 2022 / 7:16 PM

Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death

By Adam Schrader
A drawbridge operator in Florida has been arrested for after an elderly woman who was walking her bike across the bridge fell to her death when the bridge was raised. Photo courtesy West Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

March 19 (UPI) -- A drawbridge operator in Florida has been arrested for after an elderly woman who was walking her bike across the bridge fell to her death when the bridge was raised.

Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant by officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshall's Service and charged with manslaughter by negligence, police said in a news release.

The 79-year-old victim, who was not named by police because of the state's Marsy's Law, was identified as Carol Wright by the attorney representing her family in comments to WPTV.

Wright was crossing the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6 when it started to rise, leaving her screaming for help as she clung to a railing, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by United Press International.

A bystander who was skateboarding across the bridge saw Wright and grabbed her arm to try to keep her from falling but he ultimately had to let go of her arm to keep himself from falling. Wright then fell about 50 feet before landing on a concrete surface below the bridge.

Paulk told investigators that she got a call from a boat requesting the opening of the bridge and made verbal announcements on a loudspeaker to vehicles and pedestrians before turning traffic lights red and three times making sure that nobody was on the bridge.

However, camera footage appears to show that Paulk never went to the balcony from which bridgetenders make sure nobody is on the bridge before raising it around the time of the incident.

Police obtained a warrant to search through Paulk's phone records, in which Paulk appeared to admit that she was responsible for Wright's death."I'm here with the police I killed a lady on the bridge," she texted someone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Through the warrant, police also found that Paulk had texted her supervisor Kathie Harper after the incident, who seemingly told her to lie about checking the bridge from the balcony in texts that she then deleted.

"When they talk to you make dam (sic) sure you tell them you walked outside on balcony three diff (sic) times to make sure no one was past gates," Harper texted Paulk, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In other messages, Paulk appeared to claim that Wright had gone underneath the gate preventing traffic onto the bridge and that she "fell in" when she dropped her phone and went to grab it.

The bridgetender had been assigned to work at the Royal Park Bridge for two months but had worked for operator Florida Drawbridges Inc. for around a year.

