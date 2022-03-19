Advertisement
March 19, 2022 / 2:50 PM

Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties

By Sommer Brokaw
The Eastland Complex fires in central West Texas have burned through 45,383 acres with 15% containment. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service/Twitter

March 19 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration over wildfire activity in 11 counties.

Abbott issued the disaster declaration to free up state resources in response to the fires impacting the 11 counties while speaking at a news conference at the Eastland fire station on Friday evening.

The declaration allows the 11 counties, including Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson, to request federal resources focused on containment and prevention of loss of life, KRBC-TV in Abilene reported.

The Eastland Complex fires in central West Texas have burned through 45,383 acres and are 15% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service's latest update.

"Already we know that there have been at least 50 homes that have been lost," Abbott said. "Containment is a top priority."

Abbott stressed the urgency of the situation, praised state and local officials, and honored the memory of Eastland County sheriff's deputy Barbara Fenley, who died Thursday while trying to help an elderly citizen reach safety from the blaze.

Abbott presented a Texas flag to a member of her family, Anna Oliverra, in her honor.

"She was very dedicated to her job," Olivera said at the news conference. "She loved doing what she did. She was just a good woman."

Shelters have opened at First Baptist Church and River Live Church in Eastland, and Myrtle Wilkes Community Center and Gorman Community Center in Cisco.

Organizations including the Red Cross have been set up to assist those in need at Siebert Elementary School in Eastland.

"We are not out of this weather pattern yet, and the last thing we need is a new fire that pulls firefighters away from the existing resources, so please encourage the community to continue to be cautious," Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said at the news conference.

Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Spring weather about to hatch as severe weather targets Northeast
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible.
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
March 18 (UPI) -- Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush together visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday in a bipartisan show of support for the country amid the Russian invasion.
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
March 18 (UPI) -- A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge on Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
March 18 (UPI) -- A complex of wildfires in central West Texas has killed a sheriff's deputy attempting to assist an elderly citizen reach safety from the blaze, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver has been called a hero after she steered her bus to a police station with an active shooter onboard.
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced.
Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday praised the government spending bill Congress passed this week for creating an agency focused on breakthroughs in biomedicine.
Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020
March 18 (UPI) -- The three major stock market indexes in the United States ended the week Friday with the biggest gains since November 2020.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
