Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties

The Eastland Complex fires in central West Texas have burned through 45,383 acres with 15% containment. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service/ Twitter

March 19 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration over wildfire activity in 11 counties. Abbott issued the disaster declaration to free up state resources in response to the fires impacting the 11 counties while speaking at a news conference at the Eastland fire station on Friday evening. Advertisement

The declaration allows the 11 counties, including Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson, to request federal resources focused on containment and prevention of loss of life, KRBC-TV in Abilene reported.

The Eastland Complex fires in central West Texas have burned through 45,383 acres and are 15% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service's latest update.

"Already we know that there have been at least 50 homes that have been lost," Abbott said. "Containment is a top priority."

Abbott stressed the urgency of the situation, praised state and local officials, and honored the memory of Eastland County sheriff's deputy Barbara Fenley, who died Thursday while trying to help an elderly citizen reach safety from the blaze.

Abbott presented a Texas flag to a member of her family, Anna Oliverra, in her honor.

"She was very dedicated to her job," Olivera said at the news conference. "She loved doing what she did. She was just a good woman."

Shelters have opened at First Baptist Church and River Live Church in Eastland, and Myrtle Wilkes Community Center and Gorman Community Center in Cisco.

Organizations including the Red Cross have been set up to assist those in need at Siebert Elementary School in Eastland.

"We are not out of this weather pattern yet, and the last thing we need is a new fire that pulls firefighters away from the existing resources, so please encourage the community to continue to be cautious," Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said at the news conference.