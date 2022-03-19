Kenosha school district releases video footage of middle school girl's arrest

Surveillance footage shows Officer Shawn Guetschow of the Kenosha Police Department appearing to place his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl after breaking up a fight at Lincoln Middle School on March 4, 2022. Screenshot courtesy of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

March 19 (UPI) -- The Kenosha Unified School District released video footage of a fight at a Wisconsin middle school that led to a school security guard's resignation after he allegedly knelt on a student's neck. The footage, released on Friday, depicts Officer Shawn Guetschow of the Kenosha Police Department breaking up a fight on March 4 in the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria while working part-time as a school security guard. Advertisement

He handcuffed and arrested one of the participants in the fight, a 12-year-old girl. The girl's attorney claims Guetschow placed his knee on her neck during the arrest.

Guetschow resigned from his position from the school on Tuesday, though he remains employed with the KPD.

"Given the events that have taken place and the escalated attention this incident at Lincoln Middle School has caused in the community, mental and emotional strain it has brought upon my family, and the lack of communication and or support I have received from the district, I can no longer continue my employment with the Kenosha Unified School District,' Guetschow wrote in a resignation letter to the district.

"Please consider this my resignation from my employment effective immediately."

Advertisement

The girl's father, Jerrel Perez, is demanding that the police department place Guetschow on unpaid leave and said at a news conference that he wants to press charges.

RELATED Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station

"I want to see this officer get charged, because if it was me or another parent, or any adult that put their knee on a kid, that would be abuse," Perez said outside the school district's headquarters. "Why does that make him any different?"

The KPD said in a tweet on Saturday that it would continue its investigation, "paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident."

"We have no further update at this time," the department added.

The attorney representing the Perez family said in a statement to WITI-TV that the girl's father was "appalled" by what he saw in the surveillance video released Friday.

"Officer Guetschow gripped his hand around Mr. Perez's daughter's neck and pushed her neck and head into the cafeteria floor. He then placed his knee on her neck and knelt down with the full weight of his body for an unconscionable duration. Officer Guetschow then handcuffed Mr. Perez's daughter and violently lifted her from the ground," the statement read.

"This was a cruel and heartless act of violence aimed at a child and is unacceptable in our society."

Advertisement

A shorter video of the altercation went viral on social media in the days after the March 4 fight. School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams told Kenosha News at the time that she and the other board members were shocked by the video's contents.

"Everybody is really wanting to know what really happened there," Adams said. "We're as concerned as the parents and the community is."