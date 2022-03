The Eastland Complex wildfire is seen burning in central Texas on Thursday. By Friday, the fire had charred almost 40,000 acres, authorities said. Photo courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service



March 18 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders have been given for several counties in central Texas due to a large wildfire that's burned close to 40,000 acres. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Eastland Complex fire prompted evacuation orders for Brown, Comanche and Eastland counties. Advertisement

The large blaze is comprised of Walling, Wheat Field, Kidd and Oakmont fires.

"Texas A&M Forest Service resources including heavy equipment, fire engines, overhead, and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams are responding," the Incident Information Center says on its website.

"The fires are actively burning in thick brush and grass fields. Crews are focusing on operations related to life safety and structure protection, and containment line creation where possible."

The information center said the fires were worsened by warm temperatures in the mid-80s, less humidity and strong winds from the southwest.

Late Thursday, the flames' path changed to a more southern direction when the wind shifted. No rain is expected in the immediate forecast.

Haze and smoke reached the Houston metropolitan area on Friday after the change in wind direction, officials said. Conditions impacted some aviation activities in the area, but no commercial flight delays were reported at city's two major airports, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.

Officials said that three Stinton firefighters were injured earlier this week when they were overtaken by a different fire. One of the firefighters was flown to a hospital in San Antonio. The extent of his injuries was not initially clear.