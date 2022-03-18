Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 5:27 PM

Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020

By Adam Schrader
Stocks end week with biggest gains since 2020
The Fearless Girl Statue faces the entrance to the NYSE after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Feb. 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The three major stock market indexes in the United States ended the week Friday with the biggest gains since November 2020.

The Nasdaq closed 279.06 points higher on Friday, ending the day 2.05% higher for a weekly gain of 8.2%. The S&P 500 finished the day up 51.45 points, an increase of 1.17% from Thursday and ending the week with a gain of about 6.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 5.5% through the week.

Advertisement

The stock market gains came despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to weekslong drops across all three major U.S. indexes and in worldwide stock markets, and an increase in the price of commodities like oil.

The gains may show a sign of confidence in the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.

RELATED Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike

"After some initial indigestion, stocks soared as the Fed lifted off with its first rate hike since 2018 and Russia made moves to avoid defaulting on its debt payments," Madison Faller, a global market strategist for J.P. Morgan wrote in a blog post Friday.

"The upward march comes as the Fed solidified its more aggressive stance at this week's meeting -- it now plans to hike rates quickly and consecutively until something (such as a growth threat that derails demand) tells it not to. With inflation soaring and a strong labor market, economic conditions are inconsistent with still emergency-era levels of support."

Advertisement

Faller noted that two-year Treasury yields have jumped 48 basis points this month and are on track for the largest monthly gain since 2008.

RELATED S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100

Globally, the Russian stock market remained closed while Stoxx Europe 600 is less than 1% off levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine. Japan's NIKKEI 225 index closed 0.65% higher Friday, while Germany's DAX index finished the day up 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 index also rose 0.26% on Friday.

RELATED S&P 500, Nasdaq post best gains since 2020 as oil prices recede

Latest Headlines

Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday praised the government spending bill Congress passed this week for creating an agency focused on breakthroughs in biomedicine.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
March 18 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will no longer be headed to space aboard the next Blue Origin flight, the company has announced.
Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says
March 18 (UPI) -- Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures this spring are expected to worsen widespread drought across much of the U.S. West, national forecasters have predicted in a spring outlook report.
Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
March 18 (UPI) -- The median household income for U.S. residents increased from 2015 to 2020 while the country became more diverse, according to the new five-year American Community Survey estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen
March 18 (UPI) -- A jury in Arkansas on Friday convicted a former deputy sheriff of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain following a June 2021 traffic stop in the city of Cabot.
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
March 18 (UPI) -- The only all-Black, all-female unit deployed to Europe by the U.S. military during World War II, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Friday.
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said.
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
March 18 (UPI) -- The House on Friday passed a bill that banned discrimination against African American-related hairstyles, which includes afros and cornrows.
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
March 18 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders have been given for several counties in central Texas due to a large wildfire that's burned close to 40,000 acres.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement