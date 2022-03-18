Trending
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway

By Marianne Mizera, Accuweather.com

March 18 -- Authorities said several people were killed and many were hurt during a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 in Missouri when dense fog enveloped the area.

The pile-up occurred on the freeway near Charleston in the southeastern part of the state, a few miles away from the Illinois state line, during the rush hour on Thursday.

Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, told KFVS-TV that the pile-up involved at least 50 vehicles, including several semi trucks.

Bolden said it was foggy when emergency crews responded to the scene. Authorities believe that one of the drivers abruptly hit their brakes and set off a number of chain-reaction crashes.

Visibility was reported to be near zero in Sikeston, the closest reporting station to Charleston located roughly 12 miles to the west-southwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins.

"The denseness of the fog and the short distances over which visibility would be rapidly reduced would make for particularly hazardous driving conditions," Adkins said.

Drone footage shot by local news crews showed dozens of vehicles in a twisted mess and cargo spilled all over the highway. By that point, the dense fog had cleared and allowed the full scope of the damage to emerge.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said that at least six people died and there were multiple injuries, including at least one person who was flown to a hospital. Bolden said one or two emergency responders were also injured.

I-57 was shut down for 25 miles in both directions, from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, for more than eight hours.

The freeway was closed for the rest of the day Thursday and reopened early on Friday, transportation officials said.

