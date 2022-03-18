Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960

A photo of Sharon Lee Gallegos (L) is seen with a composite sketch of the girl who was found dead in a remote area of Arizona in 1960. Photo courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said. The girl's body was found partly buried in a remote part of west-central Arizona on July 31, 1960. All police knew was that she was a young girl and that she'd died by unnatural causes, most likely a homicide.

The girl was eventually called "Little Miss Nobody" because no one knew who she was, where she came from or how she died.

It would be 62 years before authorities learned who the child was -- Sharon Lee Gallegos -- and that she disappeared and died when she was four years old.

With help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators performed a new DNA analysis that linked her to relatives in New Mexico.

At the time Sharon's body was found, investigators discovered that it had been burned and her death was ruled a homicide. They also found evidence of other individuals at the burial site.

The child's remains were found about 500 miles from where she was abducted in Alamogordo, N.M., and she was ultimately buried in a cemetery in Prescott, Ariz., with "Little Miss Nobody" engraved on the headstone.

"The unidentified little girl who won the hearts of Yavapai County in 1960 and who occupied the minds and time of [the sheriff's office] and partners for 62 years will now rightfully be given her name back and will no longer need to be referred to as 'Little Miss Nobody,'" the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post this week.

An online fundraiser raised money for new DNA testing after her remains were exhumed in 2018. The sheriff's office partnered with a Texas lab that works exclusively with law enforcement to see if advanced forensic testing could help identify the dead child.

Part of the reason it took so long to identify the girl was because for years authorities didn't believe the body could have belonged to Sharon, citing certain elements that didn't seem to match up. But the DNA tests conclusively proved that the body's is Sharon Gallegos'.

Sharon had been playing in the backyard of her grandmother's Alamogordo home when she was taken by a woman and other people who left in a car.

The persons involved in Sharon's disappearance and death have never been found, and how she died has not yet been determined. But the child's family is grateful to have one chapter of their terrible ordeal closed.

"We as the family want to say thank you," Rey Chavez, Sharon's nephew, said earlier this week at a news conference.

"Thank you for what you've done for us, thank you for keeping my aunt safe and never forgetting her."