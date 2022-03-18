Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960

The child's body was linked to the abduction of a young girl from a New Mexico home in 1960.

By Simon Druker
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
A photo of Sharon Lee Gallegos (L) is seen with a composite sketch of the girl who was found dead in a remote area of Arizona in 1960. Photo courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said.

The girl's body was found partly buried in a remote part of west-central Arizona on July 31, 1960. All police knew was that she was a young girl and that she'd died by unnatural causes, most likely a homicide.

Advertisement

The girl was eventually called "Little Miss Nobody" because no one knew who she was, where she came from or how she died.

It would be 62 years before authorities learned who the child was -- Sharon Lee Gallegos -- and that she disappeared and died when she was four years old.

RELATED Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina

With help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators performed a new DNA analysis that linked her to relatives in New Mexico.

At the time Sharon's body was found, investigators discovered that it had been burned and her death was ruled a homicide. They also found evidence of other individuals at the burial site.

The child's remains were found about 500 miles from where she was abducted in Alamogordo, N.M., and she was ultimately buried in a cemetery in Prescott, Ariz., with "Little Miss Nobody" engraved on the headstone.

Advertisement
RELATED Police warn female Ukrainian refugees about harassment, luring at Berlin train station

"The unidentified little girl who won the hearts of Yavapai County in 1960 and who occupied the minds and time of [the sheriff's office] and partners for 62 years will now rightfully be given her name back and will no longer need to be referred to as 'Little Miss Nobody,'" the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post this week.

An online fundraiser raised money for new DNA testing after her remains were exhumed in 2018. The sheriff's office partnered with a Texas lab that works exclusively with law enforcement to see if advanced forensic testing could help identify the dead child.

Part of the reason it took so long to identify the girl was because for years authorities didn't believe the body could have belonged to Sharon, citing certain elements that didn't seem to match up. But the DNA tests conclusively proved that the body's is Sharon Gallegos'.

RELATED Yonkers man charged with hate crime for beating 67-year-old Asian woman

Sharon had been playing in the backyard of her grandmother's Alamogordo home when she was taken by a woman and other people who left in a car.

The persons involved in Sharon's disappearance and death have never been found, and how she died has not yet been determined. But the child's family is grateful to have one chapter of their terrible ordeal closed.

Advertisement

"We as the family want to say thank you," Rey Chavez, Sharon's nephew, said earlier this week at a news conference.

"Thank you for what you've done for us, thank you for keeping my aunt safe and never forgetting her."

Latest Headlines

House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
March 18 (UPI) -- The House on Friday passed a bill that banned discrimination against African American-related hairstyles, which includes afros and cornrows.
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
March 18 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders have been given for several counties in central Texas due to a large wildfire that's burned close to 40,000 acres.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
March 18 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Thursday it has approached the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older to address the waning effectiveness the vaccine.
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Authorities said several people were killed and many were hurt during a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 in Missouri during rush hour when dense fog enveloped the area.
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
March 18 (UPI) -- One of at least nine families facing child abuse investigations for providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children in the wake of a recent directive from Gov. Greg Abbott tells their story.
March Madness means big bucks for TV, host cities, sports betting sites
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
March Madness means big bucks for TV, host cities, sports betting sites
March 17 (UPI) -- March Madness began with a wild opening day on Thursday that saw several upsets and busted millions of brackets. But you could say that real madness occurs far away from the court, on the business side of things.
Apple's new iPhone SE hits shelves as more affordable option with trimmed down features
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Apple's new iPhone SE hits shelves as more affordable option with trimmed down features
March 18 (UPI) -- Apple's most affordable iPhone yet hit store shelves on Friday, bringing most of the essential smartphone experience to consumers without the fancy trappings and a less of a hit on the wallet.
N.C. investigators asked to probe Mark Meadows voter registration
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
N.C. investigators asked to probe Mark Meadows voter registration
March 17 (UPI) -- Investigators in North Carolina on Thursday were asked to investigate allegations that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote at an address in the state where he did not live.
Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer on Jan. 6
March 17 (UPI) -- Lucas Denney, 44, of Texas pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol after his case was lost in the system for nearly 90 days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement