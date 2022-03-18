Trending
March 18, 2022 / 6:43 PM

Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station

By Adam Schrader
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
Jamal Meyers, 34, was arrested by police in Florida after he allegedly shot two people dead and injured two others on a bus in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Broward County Jail

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver has been called a hero after she steered her bus to a police station with an active shooter onboard.

The Broward County Transit driver, who has not been identified, was traveling along Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when she heard multiple gunshots from inside the bus, police officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

She then turned into the opposite-side traffic lanes and drove the wrong way down Broward Boulevard for two blocks before turning to pull up in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, WPLG reported.

Jamal Meyers, 34, was arrested outside the police station when officer Daniel Hughes heard three shots fired and saw him quickly leave the bus, according to the Sun Sentinel. Hughes pointed his service weapon at Meyers and ordered him onto the ground.

Surveillance video from a camera on the bus shows Meyers allegedly firing 21 rounds from a semiautomatic handgun, police said. Two passengers on the bus were killed and two others were seriously injured during the attack.

"The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives," Acting Police Chief Louie Alvarez said. "So, kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions."

Alvarez added that "not many people would have behaved the way this bus driver behaved."

Officials said that three other people received minor injuries caused by collisions with two other vehicles as the driver directed the bus toward the police station.

Darnell Coles told WPLG that he was one of the people injured during the collision between the bus and other vehicles and called the incident "really horrifying."

"The way she was set up for that situation, I understand why we got hit," Coles said. "Someone behind you, popping a gun and shooting folks, and you're trapped. You have got to do something."

Jail records show that Meyers was being held in the Broward County Jail without bond and faces nine charges, including two for premeditated murder.

His other charges include two for attempted felony murder, a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and four charges of probation violations.

