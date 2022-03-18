Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 3:09 PM

Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says
Dried lake bed bakes in the sun at Nicasio Reservoir in Nicasio, Calif., on July 10. NOAA predicted that for the second year in a row, drought conditions will worsen in the western U.S. due to a dry, hot spring. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures this spring are expected to worsen widespread drought across much of the U.S. West, national forecasters have predicted in a spring outlook report.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said 60% of the contiguous United States is under moderate to exceptional dry conditions this week, and that will only worsen as spring advances.

Advertisement

"Severe to exceptional drought has persisted in some areas of the West since the summer of 2020 and drought has expanded to the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the Climate Prediction Center. "With nearly 60% of the continental U.S. experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought coverage we've seen in the U.S. since 2013."

Gottschalck said it's likely some drought areas will become worse, increasing wildfire risk across the Southwest, Southern Plains and Central Plains. Drought conditions aren't likely to improve until late-summer monsoon season.

RELATED Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Southern Rockies and Southern Plains, with below-average temperatures most likely in the Pacific Northwest and southeast Alaska.

Despite drought conditions in the West, NOAA said above-average precipitation is expected in parts of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and the west coast of Alaska. There's a minor-to-moderate flood risk in the eastern United States and Alaska.

Advertisement

"Due to late fall and winter precipitation, which saturated soils and increased streamflows, major flood risk potential is expected for the Red River of the North in North Dakota and moderate flood potential for the James River in South Dakota," said Ed Clark, director of NOAA's National Water Center.

RELATED Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway

Latest Headlines

Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
March 18 (UPI) -- The median household income for U.S. residents increased from 2015 to 2020 while the country became more diverse, according to the new five-year American Community Survey estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen
March 18 (UPI) -- A jury in Arkansas on Friday convicted a former deputy sheriff of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain following a June 2021 traffic stop in the city of Cabot.
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
March 18 (UPI) -- The only all-Black, all-female unit deployed to Europe by the U.S. military during World War II, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Friday.
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said.
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
March 18 (UPI) -- The House on Friday passed a bill that banned discrimination against African American-related hairstyles, which includes afros and cornrows.
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
March 18 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders have been given for several counties in central Texas due to a large wildfire that's burned close to 40,000 acres.
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
March 18 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Thursday it has approached the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older to address the waning effectiveness the vaccine.
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Authorities said several people were killed and many were hurt during a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 in Missouri during rush hour when dense fog enveloped the area.
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
March 18 (UPI) -- One of at least nine families facing child abuse investigations for providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children in the wake of a recent directive from Gov. Greg Abbott tells their story.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement