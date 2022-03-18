Trending
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 12:49 PM

House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles

By Clyde Hughes
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., sponsored the CROWN Act that passed in the House Friday meant to stop discrimination against hairstyles often worn by African Americans. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

March 18 (UPI) -- The House on Friday passed a bill that banned discrimination against African American-related hairstyles, which includes afros and cornrows.

The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, or CROWN, was born out of incidents in which Black people complained they were denied employment or discriminated against because of their hairstyles.

The issue reached a national high point in 2019 when a high school wrestler in New Jersey was ordered by a White referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match or he would rule it a forfeit. Since then, more than a dozen states have passed similar legislation on their own.

"Natural Black hair is often deemed 'unprofessional' simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., who sponsored the bill, said in a statement.

RELATED Kamala Harris announces aid for HBCUs suffering bomb threats

"Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people. I'm proud to have played a part to ensure that we end discrimination against people for how their hair grows out of their head."

The act, which still faces an uncertain future in the Senate, outlawed discrimination against people wearing such hairstyles as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots or afros, all commonly worn by African Americans.

"It's time that natural hair is a point of pride, not something to hide," Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, said about the bill in a statement. "I am proud to have worked on this bill with Rep. Watson Coleman and my colleagues to end race-based hair discrimination."

RELATED Survey: Opposing racism is key element in Black religious identity

Some Republicans, though, ridiculed the bill, suggesting it was a waste of time while the country faced more pressing issues and that federal law already covered such discrimination.

"Fourteen months of chaos and we're doing a bill on hair," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday, according to CNN. "I hope we can actually focus on the things that matter to the American people."

RELATED New York woman's hair dubbed world's largest Afro

