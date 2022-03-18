Biden hails 'bold' ideas of new biomedicine research agency

1/3

President Joe Biden meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new health research agency dealing with curing cancer and other health innovations, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday praised the government spending bill Congress passed this week for creating an agency focused on breakthroughs in biomedicine. He said the Advanced research Projects Agency for Health will seek to precent, detect and treat diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and diabetes. He thanked members of Congress for ensuring the agency received $1 billion in funding through the government spending bill. Advertisement

Biden said the ARPA-H is modeled on the Defense Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency, which focuses on breakthroughs in security technologies.

"Like DARPA, ARPA-H will pursue ideas that break the mold on how we normally support fundamental research and commercial products in this country," he said during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the White House. "Ideas so bold no one else, not even the private sector, is willing to give them a chance or to sink a lot of money into trying to solve."

Biden met with researchers and patients to discuss the new initiative, including a patient who uses a prosthetic arm that provides a sense of touch thanks to DARPA research. He also spoke with Alondra Nelson, director of the Office on Science and Technology, and presidential science adviser Francis Collins, "to talk about how we ensure ARPA-H ... harnesses the powers and possibilities of science and technology to benefit all of America; to focus on equity, because every American should have access to cutting-edge healthcare innovations; and to ... make the impossible possible."

Advertisement

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new health research agency dealing with curing cancer and other health innovations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo