Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2022 / 1:24 PM

Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen

By Rich Klein
Former sheriff's deputy in Arkansas convicted in fatal shooting of teen
Michael Davis, at left, who was convicted by an Arkansas jury on Friday of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the June 2020 fatal shooting of teenager Noah Hunter Brittain. Photo via Facebook page of Lonoke County Sheriff's Office.

March 18 (UPI) -- A jury in Arkansas on Friday convicted a former deputy sheriff of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Noah Hunter Brittain following a June 2021 traffic stop in the city of Cabot.

Michael Davis, the former deputy for Lonoke County, was sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Advertisement

Davis testified that he had ordered Brittain to show his hands during the traffic stop but that the teen instead reached into the back of a truck, leading Davis to testify that it looked "100% like he was reaching for a rifle."

The special prosecutor in the case, Jeffrey Phillips, had filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony that Phillips said carried three to 10 years in jail. At a news conference in September announcing the arrest, Phillips said that Davis "acted recklessly in his behavior when he discharged his firearm."

RELATED Congress, families mark 1-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

Brittain was riding in his pickup truck with his best friend, Jordan King, who witnessed the shooting and who testified for the prosecution.

"We wanted that felony charge," Rebecca Payne, Brittain's grandmother, said after the sentencing.

Corporal Gregg P. Bray, a special agent with the Arkansas State Police, said in a sworn affidavit for the arrest warrant that "Davis fired one round from his county-issued firearm striking Brittain in the lower right neck. "

Brittain died later at a local hospital.

RELATED Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to bring charges against officers

Davis is one of five Arkansas law enforcement officers who have been charged in an on-duty shooting since 2005, according to data compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Public Database. He is the first to be convicted by a jury.

Latest Headlines

Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Report: Median household income climbs over past five years ending 2020
March 18 (UPI) -- The median household income for U.S. residents increased from 2015 to 2020 while the country became more diverse, according to the new five-year American Community Survey estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he was expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially.
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
March 18 (UPI) -- The only all-Black, all-female unit deployed to Europe by the U.S. military during World War II, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Friday.
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said.
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes CROWN Act to ban discrimination against Black hairstyles
March 18 (UPI) -- The House on Friday passed a bill that banned discrimination against African American-related hairstyles, which includes afros and cornrows.
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
March 18 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders have been given for several counties in central Texas due to a large wildfire that's burned close to 40,000 acres.
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot
March 18 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Thursday it has approached the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older to address the waning effectiveness the vaccine.
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Authorities said several people were killed and many were hurt during a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 in Missouri during rush hour when dense fog enveloped the area.
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After accepting her trans son's identity, Texas mom investigated for child abuse
March 18 (UPI) -- One of at least nine families facing child abuse investigations for providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children in the wake of a recent directive from Gov. Greg Abbott tells their story.
March Madness means big bucks for TV, host cities, sports betting sites
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
March Madness means big bucks for TV, host cities, sports betting sites
March 18 (UPI) -- March Madness began with a wild opening day on Thursday that saw several upsets and busted millions of brackets. But you could say that real madness occurs far away from the court, on the business side of things.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Central Texas fire torches about 40,000 acres, sends smoke to Houston area
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement