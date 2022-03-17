Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2022 / 2:30 PM

Larger vehicles more likely to hit pedestrians during turns than cars, study shows

By Danielle Haynes
Larger vehicles more likely to hit pedestrians during turns than cars, study shows
Larger vehicles may create blind spots for drivers with A-pillars that support the roof, making it difficult for them to see pedestrians as they make turns. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Drivers of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, SUVs, vans or minivans are more likely to strike pedestrians while turning than those in smaller cars, a highway safety study showed on Thursday.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said the study indicates bigger vehicles may not give drivers enough of a view to see people crossing the road.

Advertisement

"We already know that larger vehicles cause more severe injuries when they strike pedestrians," said IIHS Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino, one of the study's authors. "The link between these vehicle types and certain common pedestrian crashes points to another way that the increase in SUVs on the roads might be changing the crash picture."

According to the study, the odds that a crash that killed a crossing pedestrian involved a left turn instead of no turn were twice as high for SUVs, three times as high for vans and minivans, and nearly four times as high for pickup trucks compared to cars. For right turns, the odds were 89% higher for pickups and 63% higher for SUVs than for cars.

RELATED Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis

The IIHS said turning crashes accounted for more than 900 of about 5,800 fatal pedestrian crashes between 2014-18.

Advertisement

The institute pointed to the structure of larger vehicles -- and the possibility of blind spots -- as the possible reason for the increase in crashes compared to cars.

"It's possible that the size, shape or location of the A-pillars that support the roof on either side of the windshield could make it harder for drivers of these larger vehicles to see crossing pedestrians when they are turning," said IIHS senior transportation engineer Wen Hu.

RELATED BMW recalling more than 900,000 vehicles over fire risk

High ride heights and long front ends could also impede drivers' views, the IIHS said.

"Improving vehicle design, along with addressing road infrastructure and vehicle speeds, can play an important part in reducing pedestrian crashes and fatalities," Hu said. "Our findings suggest that looking at the problem through the lens of vehicle type could also be productive."

Fatal pedestrian crashes have increased each year since 2009, when they hit a low point. In 2020, the most recent year for which data are available, there were 6,500 deaths and 54,700 pedestrian injuries. The IIHS suspects the increase in deaths could be blamed on the growing number of larger vehicles on U.S. roads.

RELATED T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.

Latest Headlines

Maserati to offer electric GranTurismo in 2023, all-electric lineup by 2025
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Maserati to offer electric GranTurismo in 2023, all-electric lineup by 2025
March 17 (UPI) -- Maserati, the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models, announced Thursday plans to offer an all-electric lineup by 2025, starting with the GranTurismo next year.
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
March 17 (UPI) -- A former Illinois judge and several Disney employees were among 108 people arrested over the past six days during a Florida human trafficking sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
March 17 (UPI) -- The Republican Party has narrowed its list of potential host sites for its national convention in 2024, according to media reports Thursday.
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
March 17 (UPI) -- T-Mobile has partnered with BMW to power America's first 5G-connected cars.
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
March 17 (UPI) -- A large fire that ravaged a Walmart distribution center in suburban Indianapolis on Wednesday continued to burn on Thursday as investigators try to determine what started the blaze in the massive building.
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and learned of his diagnosis late Wednesday while attending an event with President Joe Biden and other members of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
March 17 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims in the United States continue to decline and indicate a strong labor market that's come a long way since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
Almost one year after the Ever Given container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal, which led to a global disruption in trade, another Evergreen Marine Corp. cargo vessel has run aground -- this time in Maryland.
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
March 17 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief COVID-19 response coordinator is leaving the role and will be replaced by an Ivy League health administrator who's a distinguished internist.
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
March 17 (UPI) -- The United States and several of its democratic allies have launched an international task force with the mission to crack down on Russian oligarchs violating sanctions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement