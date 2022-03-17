Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2022 / 1:02 AM

U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

By Darryl Coote
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen (L) with Attorney General Merrick Garland participated Wednesday in the launch of an international task force aimed at cracking down on the evasion of sanctions put in place following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen/Twitter

March 17 (UPI) -- The United States and several of its democratic allies have launched an international task force with the mission to crack down on Russian oligarchs violating sanctions and other punitive measures imposed following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

The Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs task force, also known as REPO, was launched Wednesday during a meeting between representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Britain and the European Commission.

Advertisement

"Our sanctions, trade restrictions and other measures have already imposed significant costs on Russia, its leadership and those who enabled Putin's unprovoked invasion into Ukraine," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "This multilateral task force will raise those costs even more by galvanizing coordinated efforts to freeze and seize assets of these individuals in jurisdictions around the world and deny safe haven for their ill-gotten gains."

Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine to the condemnation of democratic nations that have repeatedly imposed sanctions and other measures against Moscow.

RELATED Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter

According to the International Monetary Fund, the sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to Russia's economy, which is now sliding into a deep recession.

The task force was first announced early this month after President Joe Biden warned in his State of the Union speech that the Justice Department was assembling a team dedicated to targeting Russian oligarchs.

Advertisement

Consisting of the finance ministry and justice or home ministry of each participating country, the task force will see the allies work together to collect and share information to impose sanctions and asset freezes as well as conduct civil and criminal asset seizures and to pursue criminal prosecutions.

RELATED Experts tell House panel Russia is committing war crimes

During the Wednesday meeting, the Treasury shared with its task force's partners a list of 50 high-priority targets for the United States.

Since the war began, information the United States has provided with its partners has aided in the seizure of multiple vessels owned by sanctioned Russians or entities, authorities said.

"We are already working with our international partners to freeze and seize properties belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs worldwide," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. "We will continue to work together to take all appropriate actions against those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine."

RELATED International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine

The newly launched task force will be aided by Task Force KleptoCapture, which was unveiled early this month with the mission to help U.S. law enforce identify sanctions-evading Russian oligarchs.

To coincide with the launch of REPO, the Treasury announced the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Rewards program that offers reward payments for information that leads to the seizure, restraint of forfeiture of assets linked to governments, including Russia.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday applied visa restrictions to additional Somalians as the United States pressures the African nation's government to complete its long held-up elections.
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
March 16 (UPI) -- Five people were charged with stalking, harassing and spying on Chinese nationals who acted as pro-democracy activists in the United States on behalf of China's secret police, federal prosecutors in New York said.
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
March 16 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, Bernard Nussbaum died from heart disease at his Manhattan home, his family announced. He was 84.
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
March 16 (UPI) -- A Chicago court on Wednesday granted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett release from jail on bond pending an appeal a week after he was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail.
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice settled 40 civil cases connected to the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., for a total of $127.5 million, according to an announcement issued Wednesday.
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
March 16 (UPI) -- Former CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million in arbitration from CNN to settle his wrongful termination claims against the network, his lawyers said Wednesday.
Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim
March 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring and will temporarily be replaced by former CEO Howard Shultz, the company announced Wednesday.
President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
March 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act with a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two.
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
March 16 (UPI) -- Afghanistan has been granted Temporary Protected Status, allowing some Afghan nationals to remain in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement