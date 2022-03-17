Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2021. File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo
Martin, who was scheduled to participate in bilateral meetings with Biden on Thursday, was seated at the event next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin's COVID-19 diagnosis came one day after the White House said that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had also tested positive. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE
Later during the event, Pelosi announced that Martin had to leave and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Daniel Mulhall broke the news to those in attendance afterward that Martin had tested positive.
The visit to Washington, D.C., was supposed to include Martin's first official meeting with Biden as president. A trip last year was canceled due to COVID-19. Martin is scheduled to rotate out as Ireland's prime minister in December.