March 17, 2022 / 8:33 AM

Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2021. File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and learned of his diagnosis late Wednesday while attending an event with President Joe Biden and other members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

White House officials said Martin was not in close contact with Biden -- a distance described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as within 6 feet -- during the Ireland Funds Gala charity event at the National Building Museum.

Martin, who was scheduled to participate in bilateral meetings with Biden on Thursday, was seated at the event next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin's COVID-19 diagnosis came one day after the White House said that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had also tested positive. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Later during the event, Pelosi announced that Martin had to leave and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Daniel Mulhall broke the news to those in attendance afterward that Martin had tested positive.

Martin and Biden were scheduled to deliver remarks at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, participate in a shamrock presentation at the White House. Those face-to-face interactions have now been canceled.

The visit to Washington, D.C., was supposed to include Martin's first official meeting with Biden as president. A trip last year was canceled due to COVID-19. Martin is scheduled to rotate out as Ireland's prime minister in December.

Martin's diagnosis came one day after the White House announced that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had also tested positive for COVID-19.

