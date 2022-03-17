Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting

Florida authorities arrested 108 people in a human trafficking sting operation called "March Sadness," including a former judge and several Disney employees. File Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- A former Illinois judge and several Disney employees were among the 108 people arrested over the past six days during a Florida human trafficking sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Dubbed Operation March Sadness, investigators identified prostitutes who offered their services online and their customers in an effort to identify victims of forced human trafficking and those participating in it. Advertisement

"The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked."

Tiffany Nash, 32, or Orlando was arrested and accused of trafficking another woman in prostitution.

"Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings," Judd said. "Johns fuel trafficking and victimization. Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction and broken families."

The ages of those arrested ranged from 67 to 17, the office said. Daniel Peters, 66, a former judge in the Cook County 4th Sub Circuit Court and a special assistant for legal affairs in the office of professional regulations in Illinois, was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Xavier Jackson, 27, a lifeguard at a Disney resort hotel was arrested on three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication.

"We protected some little girl someplace that was groomed or potentially groomed by these evil, deviant criminals, thugs, that's all they are," Judd said, according to CBS News.

Other's suspected of targeting children were Timothy Finley, 39, of Mulberry; Shannon Johnson, 41, of Orlando; and Jody Rose, 36 of Gainesville.

Three other Disney employees arrested in the sting and accused of attempting to solicit a prostitute were Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at Disney restaurant; Shubham Malave, 27, a software developer for the entertainment company; and Ralph Leese, 45, who worked in information technology for Disney, CBS News reported.

