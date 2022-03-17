Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting

By Clyde Hughes
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Florida authorities arrested 108 people in a human trafficking sting operation called "March Sadness," including a former judge and several Disney employees. File Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- A former Illinois judge and several Disney employees were among the 108 people arrested over the past six days during a Florida human trafficking sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Dubbed Operation March Sadness, investigators identified prostitutes who offered their services online and their customers in an effort to identify victims of forced human trafficking and those participating in it.

Advertisement

"The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked."

Tiffany Nash, 32, or Orlando was arrested and accused of trafficking another woman in prostitution.

RELATED Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing

"Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings," Judd said. "Johns fuel trafficking and victimization. Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction and broken families."

The ages of those arrested ranged from 67 to 17, the office said. Daniel Peters, 66, a former judge in the Cook County 4th Sub Circuit Court and a special assistant for legal affairs in the office of professional regulations in Illinois, was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Advertisement

Xavier Jackson, 27, a lifeguard at a Disney resort hotel was arrested on three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication.

RELATED Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison

"We protected some little girl someplace that was groomed or potentially groomed by these evil, deviant criminals, thugs, that's all they are," Judd said, according to CBS News.

Other's suspected of targeting children were Timothy Finley, 39, of Mulberry; Shannon Johnson, 41, of Orlando; and Jody Rose, 36 of Gainesville.

Three other Disney employees arrested in the sting and accused of attempting to solicit a prostitute were Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at Disney restaurant; Shubham Malave, 27, a software developer for the entertainment company; and Ralph Leese, 45, who worked in information technology for Disney, CBS News reported.

RELATED Police in Spain arrest 37 people for sexual exploitation of minors

Latest Headlines

Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
March 17 (UPI) -- The Republican Party has narrowed its list of potential host sites for its national convention in 2024, according to media reports Thursday.
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
March 17 (UPI) -- T-Mobile has partnered with BMW to power America's first 5G-connected cars.
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
March 17 (UPI) -- A large fire that ravaged a Walmart distribution center in suburban Indianapolis on Wednesday continued to burn on Thursday as investigators try to determine what started the blaze in the massive building.
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and learned of his diagnosis late Wednesday while attending an event with President Joe Biden and other members of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
March 17 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims in the United States continue to decline and indicate a strong labor market that's come a long way since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
Almost one year after the Ever Given container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal, which led to a global disruption in trade, another Evergreen Marine Corp. cargo vessel has run aground -- this time in Maryland.
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
March 17 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief COVID-19 response coordinator is leaving the role and will be replaced by an Ivy League health administrator who's a distinguished internist.
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
March 17 (UPI) -- The United States and several of its democratic allies have launched an international task force with the mission to crack down on Russian oligarchs violating sanctions.
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday applied visa restrictions to additional Somalians as the United States pressures the African nation's government to complete its long held-up elections.
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
March 16 (UPI) -- Five people were charged with stalking, harassing and spying on Chinese nationals who acted as pro-democracy activists in the United States on behalf of China's secret police, federal prosecutors in New York said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement