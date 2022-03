Maserati's Folgore Gran Turismo is shown. Photo courtesy of Maserati

March 17 (UPI) -- The Italian luxury car brand Maserati announced Thursday plans to complete an all-electric lineup by 2025, starting with the GranTurismo next year. "Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment and will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric lineup by 2025," the company owned by Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said in a statement. Advertisement

The market launch of the new 100% electric range, Maserati Folgore, will start with the GranTurismo sports car debuting in 2023, according to the statement.

The GranTurismo is expected to go up to nearly 190 mph and go from 0-62 mph in under 3 seconds, the company said.

Maserati had "robust growth in sales," last year, boosting "the first luxury brand to a launch a 100% electric sports car," the company added in a statement.

An all-new Grecale SUV will also become available in an electric version next year.

The Folgore lineup will also include the MC20 sports car, the new Quattroporte sport sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV, according to the announcement.

The entire range will be fully electric by 2030, which means that Maserati will no longer sell gas-powered vehicles.

Advertisement

Maserati CEO David Grasso told CNBC Thursday the target to go all electric by 2030 was a "defining moment," for the carmaker.