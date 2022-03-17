Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site

March 17 (UPI) -- A large fire that ravaged a Walmart distribution center in suburban Indianapolis on Wednesday continued to burn on Thursday as investigators try to determine what started the blaze in the massive building.
Some 1,000 Walmart employees were inside the building in Plainfield, about 30 minutes from downtown Indianapolis when the fire started, Plainfield deputy police chief Joe Alridge said. Authorities did not report any injuries in connection with the fire, but authorities heard various explosions coming from the building as the fire burned.