March 17, 2022 / 3:51 PM

Shalanda Young sworn in as director of Office of Management and Budget

By Danielle Haynes
Shalanda Young is sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as director for Office of Management and Budget in the Ceremonial Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday swore in Shalanda Young as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, making her the first Black woman to hold the position.

The ceremony came two days after the Senate voted 61-36 to confirm Young, who previously served as an adviser to President Joe Biden and a congressional aide. Until her confirmation, she had served as acting OMB director for nearly a year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that Young, as Biden's aide, helped develop his budget and "effectively implement his agenda and vision across the entire federal government."

"She's not just making history, she's exceptionally qualified and has vast budget experience from her years leading staff on the House Appropriations Committee. So, we're thrilled to have her as our confirmed director," Psaki said.

RELATED Biden marks Equal Pay Day, signs executive order aimed at closing gender pay gap

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Young served for 14 years on Capitol Hill before being confirmed as deputy director of the OMB last year. She worked as clerk and staff director for the House appropriations committee, deputy staff director, professional staff member, subcommittee clerk and detailee.

Biden initially nominated Neera Tanden to head up the OMB, with Young serving as her deputy director.

Tanden withdrew her name from consideration before she could be confirmed, though, after facing scrutiny for past tweets critical of lawmakers. The controversy lost Biden enough votes to secure her confirmation.

RELATED White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life

Several senators took issue with Tanden's past tweets criticizing lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. She feuded with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the past, and compared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

Lawmakers also questioned her commitment to transparency after she said she deleted some 1,000 posts from Twitter before her nomination.

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin meet virtually in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Martin tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

RELATED President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act

