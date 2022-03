Investigators in North Carolina on Thursday were asked to investigate allegations that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote at an address in the state where he did not live. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Thursday asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into whether former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows registered to vote an address at which he did not live. The SBI was asked to "investigate alongside the State Board of Elections" allegations that, Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, and his wife registered to vote at an address in Macon County where they do not live, WRAL and The Hill reported. Advertisement

"At the conclusion of their investigation, we'll review the findings," said Nazneen Ahmed, a spokeswoman for Stein's office.

Ahmed added that Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the Special Prosecution Section at the state attorney general's office to review the case.

Meadows and his wife, who live in Virginia, registered to vote at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., and voted via absentee ballots mailed to the Washington, D.C., area, The New Yorker reported.

The person who owned the home in Scaly Mountain told WRAL that Meadows "never spent a night down there."

Providing false information on voter registration forms is a felony under federal law and a Class I felony under North Carolina general statutes.

In December, the House recommended contempt charges for Meadows, who served in former President Donald Trump's White House after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.