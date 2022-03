Walmart said six months ago that it would raise wages for more than 500,000 workers to more than $16 per hour. Wednesday, it says it plans to hire more than 50,000 new workers. Photo by Raysonho/Wikimedia Commons

March 16 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Wednesday that it plans to hire tens of thousands more workers nationwide as it moves to increase the size of its workforce in a tight labor market. Donna Morris, chief people officer at Walmart, said that the retail giant aims to hire more than 50,000 new workers at Walmart stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.

"And we're hiring thousands into our global tech organization while adding new hubs in Toronto and Atlanta, driving innovation for our customers, members and associates," Morris said in a statement.

The company noted in Wednesday's announcement that about three-quarters of its managers began their careers as hourly workers.

The hiring surge is part of Walmart's efforts to expand into new businesses and staff new corners of industry.

The company said six months ago that it would raise wages for more than 500,000 workers to more than $16 per hour, earlier than it had previously intended.

Wednesday, Walmart, the United States' largest private employer, said that some starting wages are as high as $30 an hour.

The company similarly announced the hire of about 20,000 additional workers last September to help meet expansion needs at U.S. distribution centers.

On Tuesday, Walmart said that it plans to hire more than 5,000 engineers, data scientists and tech experts and open technology offices in Toronto and Atlanta.

The move to hire even more workers comes amid a tighter labor market in the United States that's been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, low wages and rising inflation.