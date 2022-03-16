Multiple people dead in University of Southwest golf team crash

A bus carrying the men's and women's University of Southwest golf teams collided with an F-150 on Tuesday night, killing people in both vehicles. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas killing people in both vehicles on Tuesday night. The private Christian university, based in Hobbs, N.M., confirmed Wednesday that the fatal accident involved the golf teams. Advertisement

"We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and and their coach," university President Quint Thurman said in a statement to NBC News.

"My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends of students of those whose lives have been lost."

The coach killed in the accident, Tyler James, who was driving the 17-person van, was entering his first season as head coach of both the men's and women's golf teams, officials confirmed.

The team was headed to a tournament in Midland, Texas, on Thursday and was scheduled to play in a tournament at Midland College.

The fatal collision of the van and Ford F-150 occurred on the 1788 highway, near SH 115 highway, in Andrews County, West Texas, on Tuesday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that officials are not sure how many people died because of the nature of the crashcles.

The Texas Highway Patrol crash team will be overseeing the investigation.