Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2022 / 11:16 PM

Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing

By Daniel Uria

March 16 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday charged five people with working on behalf of China's secret police to stalk, harass and spy on Chinese nationals in the United States.

All of the defendants are accused of targeting U.S. residents "whose political views and actions are disfavored by the [People's Republic of China] government, such as advocating for democracy in the PRC," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Advertisement

The complaints released Wednesday alleged the defendants sought to undermine the candidacy of a former leader of the pro-democracy demonstration in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, collected information on prominent activists in New York City and plotted to destroy the artwork of a Chinese national living in Los Angeles who was critical of China's government.

"As alleged, all three cases involve campaigns to silence, harass, discredit and spy on U.S. residents for simply exercising their freedom of speech," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. "The United States will not tolerate blatantly illegal actions that target U.S. residents, on U.S. soil and undermine our treasured American values and rights."

Advertisement
RELATED State Department: We're fighting spread of propaganda, disinformation from Russia

Qiming Lin is charged with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment as well as conspiracy and attempt to use a means of identification in connection with the harassment conspiracy for allegedly working on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security -- a civilian intelligence and secret police agency -- to disrupt the campaign of a Brooklyn resident running for Congress last September.

The candidate was Yan Xiong, who came to the United States as a political refugee after serving as a leader of the Tiananmen Square protest and then served in the U.S. military and became a naturalized citizen, The Washington Post reported.

Lin is accused of hiring a private investigator to dig up "derogatory information" about Yan to prevent him from getting elected and to "manufacture something" if such information could not be found.

RELATED Hong Kong Watch says it's been accused of violating China's national security law

The suspect allegedly referenced an incident in which a prominent Chinese concert pianist was detained in China after being found in the company of a prostitute and encouraged the investigator to "go find a girl ... Or see how he goes for prostitution, take some photos, something of that nature."

Prosecutors said that Lin also proposed a physical attack on Yan to prevent him from taking part in the June Democratic primary.

Advertisement

"Beat him, beat him until he cannot run for election," Lin allegedly said in a voice message. "Heh, that's the ... last resort ... Car accident, [he] will be completely wrecked, right? ... Or on the day of the election, he cannot make it there himself right?"

RELATED U.S. raises concerns to China over relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war

Shujun Wang was charged with acting as an agent of the Chinese government, criminal use of means of identification and making materially false statements about his participation in a transnational repression scheme for the MSS.

Wang, a former visiting scholar and author, helped to found an organization that memorializes two former leaders of the Chinese Communist Party that were removed from power after working to promote political and economic reforms.

Prosecutors allege, however, that since 2015 he has secretly operated at the direction of the MSS to get activists to confide in him their views on democracy in China as well as planned speeches, writings and demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party. He would then share this information with the MSS.

In April 2020, a victim Wang reported to the MSS was arrested in Hong Kong and jailed on political charges, and in April 2019, Wang flew from China to New York carrying a handwritten document with the names and non-public contact information of dozens of other activists, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Fan "Frank" Liu and Matthew Ziburis are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the PRC government, while Liu, Ziburis and Qiang "Jason" Sun are charged with conspiring to commit interstate harassment and criminal use of means of identification. Liu and Sun are also charged with conspiring to bribe a federal official in connection with a scheme to obtain the tax returns of a pro-democracy activist in the United States.

Prosecutors said that Liu, the president of a purported media company in New York City, and Ziburis, a former correctional officer for the State of Florida and bodyguard, worked to discredit pro-democracy activists in New York City, California and Indiana by spying on them and spreading negative information about them.

For example, Liu allegedly paid a private investigator in Queens to bribe an Internal Revenue Service employee to obtain the federal tax returns of an activist with the intent of exposing his potential tax liabilities.

The trio also planned to destroy a sculpture depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping as a coronavirus molecule. The sculpture was demolished in the spring of 2021.

They also electronically spied on activists, with Ziburis posing as an art dealer to install surveillance cameras and GPS devices in an activist's workplace and car, allowing Sun to watch a live video feed and follow location data from China.

Advertisement

U.S. Magistrate Judge set Liu's bond at $1 million, while also setting a $500,000 bond for Ziburis and a $300,000 bond for Wang.

Latest Headlines

U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday applied visa restrictions to additional Somalians as the United States pressures the African nation's government to complete its long held-up elections.
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
March 16 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, Bernard Nussbaum died from heart disease at his Manhattan home, his family announced. He was 84.
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
March 16 (UPI) -- A Chicago court on Wednesday granted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett release from jail on bond pending an appeal a week after he was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail.
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice settled 40 civil cases connected to the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., for a total of $127.5 million, according to an announcement issued Wednesday.
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
March 16 (UPI) -- Former CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million in arbitration from CNN to settle his wrongful termination claims against the network, his lawyers said Wednesday.
Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim
March 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring and will temporarily be replaced by former CEO Howard Shultz, the company announced Wednesday.
President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
March 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act with a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two.
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
March 16 (UPI) -- Afghanistan has been granted Temporary Protected Status, allowing some Afghan nationals to remain in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
March 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 518.76 points Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement