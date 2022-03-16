Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint session of U.S. Congress to urge help fighting Russia
U.S. News
March 16, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates for first time since 2018

By Clyde Hughes
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told congressional lawmakers earlier this month that he favors an interest rate hike at Wednesday's meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- For the first time since 2018, the U.S. central bank is expected to increase interest rates during a policy meeting on Wednesday, a measure to fight rising inflation that's being affected by high gas prices and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Federal Reserve will conclude its policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon, at which time it's expected to announce a quarter-point rate increase. The rate has been near zero since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed could also set a forecast for future increases.

The primary factors pressing the need for a rate hike include the rising costs of fuel and food. Government figures for February showed that U.S. inflation rose on a 12-month basis to the highest level in 40 years.

The Federal Reserve is also facing fresh uncertainties, including the fighting in Ukraine that's led to a U.S. oil embargo and rising prices at the pump. A new spike in coronavirus cases in China may also cause new supply chain issues.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers earlier this month that he favors a rate hike at Wednesday's meeting.

"Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways," he said. "We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook."

Gas prices exceed $6 per gallon at a fueling station in San Bruno, Calif., last Friday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

"There's a dark cloud of uncertainty over this meeting, but at the end of the day, they know they're at zero," Jim Caron, chief fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC.

"The economy is coming into full employment rapidly and inflation is way too high. You add that all up and that means they've got to raise rates. The degree of uncertainty is extraordinary. They told us what they were going to do. They did that to get rid of the uncertainty."

Experts say that Americans can expect to see the impact of the rate hike in their credit card and mortgage payments, but they should see a benefit to other areas like savings accounts, for example.

The Fed's announcement on Wednesday comes a day after Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her name from consideration as President Joe Biden's nominee to a seat on the Fed's board of governors.

The former deputy treasury secretary made the decision to withdraw her name after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a frequent swing voter, said he'd vote to oppose her nomination, leaving Democrats one vote short of confirmation.

