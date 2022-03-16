Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates for first time since 2018

The primary factors pressing the need for a rate hike include the rising costs of fuel and food. Government figures for February showed that U.S. inflation rose on a 12-month basis to the highest level in 40 years.
The Federal Reserve is also facing fresh uncertainties, including the fighting in Ukraine that's led to a U.S. oil embargo and rising prices at the pump. A new spike in coronavirus cases in China may also cause new supply chain issues.
"Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways," he said. "We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook."
Gas prices exceed $6 per gallon at a fueling station in San Bruno, Calif., last Friday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
"There's a dark cloud of uncertainty over this meeting, but at the end of the day, they know they're at zero," Jim Caron, chief fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC.
"The economy is coming into full employment rapidly and inflation is way too high. You add that all up and that means they've got to raise rates. The degree of uncertainty is extraordinary. They told us what they were going to do. They did that to get rid of the uncertainty."
Experts say that Americans can expect to see the impact of the rate hike in their credit card and mortgage payments, but they should see a benefit to other areas like savings accounts, for example.
