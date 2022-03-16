Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint session of U.S. Congress to urge help fighting Russia
U.S. News
March 16, 2022 / 8:32 AM

U.S., Canadian forces performing military exercises to test defenses in Arctic

By Clyde Hughes
U.S., Canadian forces performing military exercises to test defenses in Arctic
A U.S. MH-60R Seahawk helicopter prepares to land aboard the USS Harry S. Truman during combat and training operations above the Arctic Circle. U.S. and Canadian forces will perform training exercises in the Arctic until Thursday, defense officials said. File Photo by U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Joseph A.D. Phillips

March 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian military forces are conducting military exercises in the Arctic region on Wednesday, officials said, which have added significance with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon acknowledged the drills earlier this week, which are regularly held by the military forces of the United States and Canada. The exercises began on Monday.

Officials said the joint drills are designed to test responses to aircraft and cruise missiles in the expansive and lightly defended northern region.

The recurring operation, which includes the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is called Noble Defender and officials say it demonstrates the countries' defensive capabilities in northern approaches.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace

"While the majority of the operation's flights will be conducted over sparsely populated arctic areas at high altitudes where the public is not likely to see or hear aircraft in Canada, there will be an increase in military presence and flying activity at Whitehorse, Yellowknife and 5 Wing Goose Bay for the duration of the operation," NORAD said in a statement.

"This iteration of Noble Defender will incorporate several assets from both Canada and the United States," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"During this exercise, NORAD fighters will conduct intercepts of U.S. Strategic Command bombers, representing threat platforms throughout the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland."

RELATED Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders

NORAD commander Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said in a tweet that the exercise has "served the international community well for decades" and emphasizes the value of the Arctic as a "cooperative region where countries consistently work together to solve shared challenges."

As temperatures in the Arctic region have warmed, Russia has increased its military presence. Two years ago, Moscow sent long-range bombers to cross the North Pole and grazed Canadian airspace before turning back.

"[It is] not inconceivable that our sovereignty may be challenged" from the Arctic region by Russia," Canadian defense chief Gen. Wayne Eyre said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED 'Breadbasket of Europe': War in Ukraine drives up food prices

The military exercises, which were scheduled before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are scheduled to run through Thursday, NORAD said.

