Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2022 / 7:10 PM

Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim

By Calley Hair
1/2
Starbucks head Kevin Johnson retiring, former CEO Howard Shultz to lead in interim
A Starbucks in downtown Beijing on January 16, 2021. CEO Kevin Johnson will step down next month and be replaced by former CEO Howard Shultz in the interim, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring and will temporarily be replaced by former CEO Howard Shultz, the company announced Wednesday.

Johnson will leave his role on April 4 after 13 years with Starbucks and five years as CEO. Shultz will step in while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Advertisement

"As I make this transition, we are very fortunate to have a founder who is able to step in on an interim basis, giving the board time to further explore potential candidates and make the right long-term succession decision for the company," Johnson said in a company news release. "I have enjoyed every minute of the job and am proud of what we have achieved together."

The abrupt move comes as Starbucks grapples with accusations of union-busting tactics. More than 120 stores across the country out of roughly 9,000 locations have filed for union elections this year, with workers at its stores complaining of poor conditions.

Advertisement
RELATED Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation

A day before Johnson's announcement, the National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against the coffee giant over accusations that management retaliated against two Phoenix workers seeking to unionize their location, The New York Times reported. The complaint states that Starbucks disciplined and suspended one employee and rejected the scheduling preferences of the other in response to the workers' union support.

Later that day, a group of several dozen major investors sent Johnson a joint letter expressing their concern over Starbucks' response to organizing efforts, citing "reputational risk."

"Starbucks has worked hard to create a positive brand reputation rooted in pro-partner sentiment," the investors wrote. "Starbucks describes how its response to organizing efforts could negatively impact how the brand is perceived. With rapidly growing public support for unions, which currently stands at a high of 68% approval, we believe that Starbucks' reputation may be jeopardized due to reporting of aggressive union-busting tactics."

RELATED Tech company Arm plans nearly 1,000 layoffs after deal with Nvidia collapses

In its news release, the company didn't mention its labor woes. It points instead to Johnson's stewardship during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, when Starbucks emerged with strong profits and revenue growth. Shares of Starbucks rose more than 50% during Johnson's tenure.

Advertisement

"Kevin and the entire executive team stepped up to the challenge of the pandemic and navigated one of the most difficult periods in modern history" Mellody Hobson, Starbucks board of directors chairwoman, said in the release.

In an appearance on CNBC Wednesday morning, however, Hobson acknowledged that the company "made some mistakes" handling the ongoing union push.

RELATED Walmart says it plans to hire 50,000 new workers across U.S.

"When you think about, again, why we're leaning on Howard in this moment, it's that connection with our people where we think he's singularly capable of engaging with our people in a way that will make a difference," she added.

Shultz became the CEO of Starbucks in 1987, building the Seattle-based company into a global brand over the course of his first 13-year tenure. He temporarily retired in 2000, but took the helm again from 2008 to 2017.

It's unclear whether Shultz plans to ease the company's anti-union stance or double down. Six months ago, he told a group of managers in Buffalo, N.Y., that he was "saddened and concerned" that employees felt they needed to organize, The Buffalo News reported at the time. Johnson did not attend the meeting.

Upon his reinstatement as CEO, Shultz will earn a symbolic salary of $1.

Advertisement

"When you love something, you have a deep sense of responsibility to help when called," he said in the company news release. "Although I did not plan to return to Starbucks, I know the company must transform once again to meet a new and exciting future where all of our stakeholders mutually flourish."

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
President Joe Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act
March 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act with a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two.
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. grants Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status, allowing some nationals to remain
March 16 (UPI) -- Afghanistan has been granted Temporary Protected Status, allowing some Afghan nationals to remain in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 518 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
March 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 518.76 points Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.
Kamala Harris announces aid for HBCUs suffering bomb threats
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces aid for HBCUs suffering bomb threats
March 16 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced grant funds on Wednesday to aid over a third of historically Black colleges and universities that have had bomb scares over recent months, including repeated threats.
DHS rethinking information-sharing agreements in light of Texas hostage attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS rethinking information-sharing agreements in light of Texas hostage attack
The Department of Homeland Security is re-evaluating information-sharing agreements with Visa Waiver Program countries in the wake of the Jan. 15 hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas.
Experts tell House panel Russia is committing war crimes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts tell House panel Russia is committing war crimes
WASHINGTON, March 16 (UPI) -- Minutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for help to the U.S. Congress, members of a House subcommittee heard from experts who said the civilian casualties in Russia's invasion constitute war crimes.
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
March 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a rare appeal for assistance before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Congress, families mark 1-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congress, families mark 1-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings
March 16 (UPI) -- Members of Congress marked the one-year anniversary of a series of deadly shootings in Atlanta that Rep. Judy Chu said shocked Americans "awake to the reality of Asian hate."
Rising inflation pushes Federal Reserve to hike interest rates for 1st time since 2018
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rising inflation pushes Federal Reserve to hike interest rates for 1st time since 2018
March 16 (UPI) -- For the first time since 2018, the U.S. central bank voted to increase interest rates during a policy meeting Wednesday, a measure to fight rising inflation that's being affected by high gas prices and the Ukraine war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement