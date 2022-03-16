Trending
March 16, 2022 / 2:29 AM

Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps

By Darryl Coote
Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated the state's court of appeals' decision on Tuesday to move Maryland's gubernatorial primary elections to allow for the review of new congressional maps. Pool File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Court of Appeals of Maryland has delayed the state's gubernatorial primary elections by three weeks to allow for litigation concerning new legislation maps to be concluded.

The court on Tuesday issued the order, which was signed by Chief Judge Joseph Getty, to move the elections scheduled for June 28 to July 19. It also moved the filing deadline for candidates to April 15.

The decision to delay the primaries was made as the court is considering a challenge to the 2022 legislative districting plan that was enacted by the state's General Assembly in December but was then vetoed by the state's Republican governor, Larry Hogan.

However, the Democrats, who hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, overruled the veto.

Hogan argued Dec. 9 when he announced his veto that the Democrat-supported maps are antidemocratic, gerrymandered and "a shameful violation of state and federal law."

After the decision was announced Tuesday, Hogan thanked the Court of Appeals on social media.

"This victory ensures that citizens of Maryland will have their day in court to fight for free and fair elections," he said. "The legislature's maps make the worst gerrymandering in America even worse, and cannot stand."

The court said it was reviewing the maps after having received "timely-filed petitions challenging" their legality.

Tuesday's action was the second court acted concerning the elections after it moved the filing deadlines a month from Feb. 22 to March 22.

Having served two consecutive terms as governor, Hogan is barred from running in the upcoming election, leaving three Republicans and 10 Democrats to fight over his vacant seat.

