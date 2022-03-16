Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint session of U.S. Congress to urge help fighting Russia
March 16, 2022 / 8:08 AM

U.S. bans Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning over North Korean labor

By Thomas Maresca
The United States is banning the import of products by Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning over accusations of North Korean forced labor, Customs and Border Protection announced. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The United States will detain merchandise from Chinese sportswear and sports equipment giant Li-Ning at all ports of entry due to the company's use of North Korean labor, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The action went into effect this week and was the result of an investigation into the supply chain of the Beijing-based company, the CBP announced on Tuesday.

Li-Ning was founded in 1990 by the Chinese champion gymnast of the same name and is one of the country's most successful home-grown apparel brands. In 2020 the company recorded revenues of $2.2 billion.

Customs officials are employing a law targeting North Korea called the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which "prohibits the entry of goods, wares and articles mined, produced or manufactured wholly or in part by North Korean nationals or North Korean citizens," CBP said in a statement.

RELATED China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike

"[The act] is yet another tool in CBP's trade enforcement arsenal that allows us to uphold the fundamental value of human dignity and to ensure the goods that enter the United States are free from forced labor," CBP Office of Trade executive assistant commissioner AnnMarie Highsmith said.

The move is Washington's latest trade action against Beijing over charges of forced labor. In December, the United States passed a law that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region, where researchers say at least 1 million predominantly Muslim Uighurs have been subject to abuses that include torture, forced sterilization and forced labor.

Last year, Li-Ning defended its use of cotton from Xinjiang after Western brands expressed concern over human rights abuses in the region.

RELATED U.S. lawmakers want proof Olympic uniforms not made with Xinjiang forced labor

Under the CBP action, goods from Li-Ning will not be allowed to enter the United States unless the importer can provide "clear and convincing evidence that their merchandise was not produced with convict labor, forced labor, or indentured labor," the CBP statement said.

Li-Ning has a presence in the United States primarily through its marketing ties with the National Basketball Association and sponsorship deals with stars including Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum.

RELATED Biden law banning imports from China's Xinjiang over Uyghur forced labor

Latest Headlines

U.S., Canadian forces performing military exercises to test defenses in Arctic
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
U.S., Canadian forces performing military exercises to test defenses in Arctic
March 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian military forces are conducting military exercises in the Arctic region on Wednesday, officials said, which have added significance with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates for first time since 2018
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates for first time since 2018
March 16 (UPI) -- For the first time since 2018, the U.S. central bank is expected to increase interest rates on Wednesday, a measure to fight rising inflation that's being affected by high gas prices and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to ask U.S. Congress for more help fighting Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to ask U.S. Congress for more help fighting Russia
March 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor who's risen to folk hero status in recent weeks as he's led his country in rebellion against Russia, is set to address to a joint session of U.S. Congress.
Senate passes resolution to condemn Russia's invasion, support war crimes probes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate passes resolution to condemn Russia's invasion, support war crimes probes
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for invading Ukraine as well as calls for investigations into alleged crimes committed amid the ongoing war.
Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps
March 16 (UPI) -- The Court of Appeals of Maryland has delayed the state's gubernatorial primary elections by three weeks to allow for litigation concerning new legislation maps to be concluded.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
March 15 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.
Pfizer-BioNTech ask FDA for emergency use authorization for fourth COVID-19 shot
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech ask FDA for emergency use authorization for fourth COVID-19 shot
March 15 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization for a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
Idaho passes new restrictive abortion law, essentially banning procedure after six weeks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Idaho passes new restrictive abortion law, essentially banning procedure after six weeks
March 15 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Idaho passed a bill Monday night that would ban abortions following the detection of a fetal heartbeat.
White House warns COVID-19 response will soon scale down due to lack of funding
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House warns COVID-19 response will soon scale down due to lack of funding
March 15 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday sent a letter to congressional leaders warning it will be forced to scale back various COVID-19 programs as early as next week due to a lack of funding.
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
March 15 (UPI) -- The Senate approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide by unanimous consent on Tuesday.
