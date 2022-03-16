Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M

1/2

Students lay down notes and flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2019, one year after 17 students and teachers were murdered. The Department of Justice has awarded family members of the victims and survivors a $127.5 million settlement, the DOJ announced Wednesday. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice settled 40 civil cases connected to the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., for a total of $127.5 million, according to an announcement issued Wednesday. Survivors and family members of the victims killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sued the federal government for damages in 2018. This settlement -- which concludes those proceedings after nearly four years -- doesn't amount to an admission of guilt, a Justice Department release said. Advertisement

On Feb. 14, 2018, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz walked into the Florida school with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and opened fire.

Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members in 7 minutes, making the spree the deadliest high shooting in U.S. history. Cruz later pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Family members and survivors sought damages after learning that the FBI had received a tip about Cruz ahead of the attack.

According to a lawsuit filed by the parents of one of the victims, Carmen Schentrup, a woman had warned the FBI 40 days ahead of time that Cruz planned "to slip into a school and start shooting up the place."

"He wanted to kill people, and he had the means to do so -- he had spent the last several months collecting rifles and ammunition," the lawsuit stated. "If the FBI had complied with its mandatory obligations to investigate and intervene in Cruz's plans to carry out a mass shooting at Stone Douglas High school, Cruz would not have succeeded in carrying out his attack and Carmen Schentrup would not have been killed."

In a March 2018 Senate hearing, acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch admitted that the bureau "made mistakes here, no question about that," though he expressed doubts as to whether investigating Cruz would have actually stopped the attack.

Wednesday's settlement announcement comes one month after gun manufacturer Remington agreed to pay $73 million to settle with families connected to the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first-graders in 2012.

