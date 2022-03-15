Trending
March 15, 2022 / 2:43 PM

Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program

By Sommer Brokaw
Starbucks announced Tuesday it has partnered with Volvo to install electric vehicle charging stations at up to 15 locations. Photo courtesy of Starbucks.

March 15 (UPI) -- Starbucks customers will be able to charge electric vehicles and fuel themselves with coffee at up to 15 of its shops under a pilot program along interstates between Denver and Seattle.

The pilot program is made possible through a partnership with Volvo, Starbucks announced in a statement Tuesday.

By the end of this year, Volvo-branded electric vehicle chargers, powered by ChargePoint, will be installed at up to 15 Starbucks stores, along the 1,350-mile route from Denver area to the company's home base in Seattle, according to the statement.

Starbucks added that the chargers will be placed at stores about every 100 miles along the route to give EV drivers "peace of mind," during their road trip planning.

Volvo told Autoblog that the plan is to offer the chargers to any drivers of electric cars, and charging fees will apply, though drivers of Volvo EVs may use them either free or at a discount.

There will be a mix of ChargePoint DC chargers and Express 250 units, with ChargePoint DC capable of delivering 62.5 kW, and Express Plus capable of 350 kW, Volvo added.

The location of the chargers will be shown in the ChargePoint's smartphone app or an app on the dashboard on Google-equipped Volvo models, according to Volvo.

DC fast charging of batteries from 20% to 90% may take 40 minutes, during which customer can wait inside the Starbucks store and sip their coffee or latte.

Starbucks also committed to providing easy access to personal or Starbucks-provided reusable to-go cups by 2025, and launched a new Starbucks Partner Waste and Recycling App as part of the Greener Store Innovation Challenge on Tuesday.

