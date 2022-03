Tuesday's hearing aims to guard against authoritarianism in other countries, such as that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in the United States. Earlier this week, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, warned a private group of donors about the growing domestic threat. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- A senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday to examine authoritarianism and how the United States is responding to the threat abroad and overseas. The Senate foreign relations committee is holding the hearing, titled "Combating Authoritarianism: U.S. Tools and Responses," which was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

The hearing will feature two panels of experts -- one including members of the State Department and the other consisting of non-government experts.

Uzra Zeya, the department's undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights and Jennifer Hall Godfrey, senior bureau official for public diplomacy and affairs, were scheduled to testify on the first panel.

The second includes Anne Applebaum, staff writer at the Atlantic and senior fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and Daniel Twining, president of the International Republican Institute in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday's hearing aims to guard against authoritarianism in other countries, such as that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in the United States. Earlier this week, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, warned a private group of donors about the growing domestic threat.

"We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge," Romney said, according to CBS News.

"What has kept us from falling in with the same kind of authoritarian leader as Vladimir Putin are the strengths of our institutions, the rule of law, our courts, Congress, and so forth.