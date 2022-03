Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris' office said. Harris wrote on Twitter that Emhoff tested positive early Tuesday, but she had tested negative and would continue to test herself for the virus. Advertisement

"Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," Harris said. "Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already."

Sabrina Singh, Harris' deputy press secretary, said in a statement that Harris would not attend an evening White House event "out of an abundance of caution" following her husband's positive test.

Harris previously joined President Joe Biden and other members of Congress at a bill signing and delivered remarks at an Equal Pay Day summit on Tuesday.