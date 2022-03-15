Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices

By Clyde Hughes
Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices
The price for a gallon of gasoline surpasses $5 per gallon at a Manhattan gas station in New York City on March 7. The producer price index increased in February, sparked by gasoline prices. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Fueled by soaring gasoline prices, the producer price index, the gauge of supply conditions, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in February, down from January and still double what the index was in December, according to the Labor Department.

The final price demand rose 1.2% in January, leaping from the 0.4% in December, the report said. The index, minus the volatile food, energy and trade prices

Advertisement

The index is up 10% over the past 12 months, remaining steady from January.

"In February, the advance in the index for final demand can be attributed to prices for final demand goods, which rose 2.4%," the report said. "For the 12 months ended in February, the index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services moved up 6.6%."

The report said 40% of February's increase was driven by the gasoline index, which jumped 14.8%. The prices for diesel fuel, electric power, jet fuel, motor vehicles and equipment and dairy products also leaped.

On the other end, prices for fresh and dry vegetables decreased by 9.4%. Prices for beef and veal and for hot rolled steel sheets dropped as well.

Among the product detail, prices for truck transportation of freight increased 2% while the indexes for food and alcohol retailing, machinery and vehicle wholesaling, transportation of passengers and outpatient care rose as well.

Advertisement

Portfolio management prices decreased 4.2%, according to the report. It joined indexes for guestroom rentals; apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories retailing; automobile retailing; and residential real estate loans, which all fell.

Read More

Biden touts American Rescue Plan in National League of Cities speech IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

Latest Headlines

Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
March 15 (UPI) -- Starbucks customers will be able to charge electric vehicles and fuel themselves with coffee at 15 locations under a pilot program along interstates between Denver and Seattle.
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
March 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that it will resume giving public tours next month, about two years after they were halted due to COVID-19.
Producer who protested war on Russian TV fined
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Producer who protested war on Russian TV fined
March 15 (UPI) -- A Russia's state Channel One editor and television producer who popped up behind the live news broadcast's anchor with an antiwar message has been fined 30,000 rubles, or $280.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month.
SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee says she'll leave post after term ends in June
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee says she'll leave post after term ends in June
March 15 (UPI) -- Allison Herren Lee, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said Tuesday that she will leave the agency this summer after a successor is found.
Report: Minority juveniles incarcerated at higher rates than White peers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Minority juveniles incarcerated at higher rates than White peers
March 15 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., incarceration watchdog called for Congress to set laws limiting what youths can be imprisoned for after examining the number of juveniles being put behind bars, particularly for ethnic minorities.
Philadelphia police arrest man accused in NYC museum stabbings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia police arrest man accused in NYC museum stabbings
March 15 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia.
Experts to testify in Senate on fighting rising threat of authoritarianism
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Experts to testify in Senate on fighting rising threat of authoritarianism
March 15 (UPI) -- A senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday to examine authoritarianism and how the United States is responding to the threat abroad and overseas.
Biden to hold White House summit, unveil new equity efforts to mark Equal Pay Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to hold White House summit, unveil new equity efforts to mark Equal Pay Day
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will take part in a White House event Tuesday commemorating Equal Pay Day and announce new actions to promote women's employment and support working families nationwide.
U.S. raises concerns to China over relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. raises concerns to China over relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart on Monday over Beijing's relationship with Moscow amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
Peace talks resume in Ukraine as leaders of 3 EU nations go to Kyiv in show of support
Peace talks resume in Ukraine as leaders of 3 EU nations go to Kyiv in show of support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement