March 15, 2022 / 8:52 AM

By Clyde Hughes
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
This is the man police say is responsible for five separate shooting attacks against homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., over the past couple weeks. Officials said a suspect was arrested in Washington on Tuesday. Image courtesy New York City Police Department/Twitter

March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month.

The Washington Metro Police Department said they arrested the man in the district after authorities in both cities released surveillance camera footage that clearly showed the gunman's face and asked for the public's help identifying him.

The gunman had shot at least five homeless people in Washington and New York City over the past two weeks. Two died and the other three were hospitalized with injuries.

"He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch," D.C. police said in a tweet. "Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips."

The suspect was not initially identified, but he was expected to be named by police later on Tuesday. Police have also not speculated about a motive for the crimes, which targeted the homeless. The victims in all five shootings were men.

"The suspect in 5 shooting incidents, including 2 homicides, in NY and Washington DC has been apprehended thanks to our law enforcement partners," the New York City Police Department said in a tweet early Tuesday.

"The investigation into these incidents remains active and ongoing."

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been aiding Washington and New York City police in the search for the shooter.

At a joint news conference with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser called the attacks "unconscionable."

"We know that this is a scary situation," Bowser said. "We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily danger and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population."

New York City police said the most recent shooting occurred last weekend and the victim died of his injuries. He was shot in the head and neck.

Investigators said that ballistics tests tied the same gun to all five crime scenes. Washington, D.C., is located about 200 miles southwest of New York City.

Exactly how police apprehended the suspect wasn't immediately clear, but officials had been offering a $70,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

