Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha County, Wis., Sheriff's Department

March 15 (UPI) -- Video showing the destruction of the rifle used by Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two people in Kenosha, Wisc., in 2020 has been released by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. A video of the shredding was released on Friday but the action was taken on Feb. 25. Advertisement

In January, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Judge Bruce Schroeder, who oversaw the trial, agreed to a settlement of a legal dispute about returning the rifle to Rittenhouse so it could be destroyed.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges related to the August 2020 shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha. Two of the victims -- Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum -- died from their injuries.

The lone survivor, Gaige Grosskreautz, told jurors in the case that he thought Rittenhouse might kill him.

The weapon that was destroyed by the lab was identified by the officers in the video as a Smith & Wesson AR-15.